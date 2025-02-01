Feminine, spiritual, and trendy: Meet the tours revolutionizing Pardes Hanna

Pardes Hanna, nicknamed "The Spiritual Capital of Israel," has recently become a bustling and unique tourist destination. Alongside a vibrant community life blending art, creativity, and spirituality, the town offers a variety of experiential tours filled with local charm and personal touches. Here’s a glimpse into four unique and ultra-trendy tours led by inspiring women you simply must know about! Styling Tour with Maayan Adar (credit: Rona Teper)

1. A Colorful Styling Tour with Maayan Adar

Maayan Adar, a trailblazing stylist, leads a unique tour in Pardes Hanna. The tour includes stops at local businesses such as Camellia – Dorit Dan’s Tea House, the Japanese House, and others, introducing participants to the world of styling through personal stories and positive body image. Maayan invites women to discover themselves through clothing, focusing on vibrant colors and diverse cultural influences. During the tour, you’ll meet inspiring women and gain a peek into their inner worlds.

Details:

Contact: Maayan Adar, 052-3749477

Tour Dates: March 6, March 20

Hours: 10:00 AM–2:00 PM

Anat Kotzer Gefen (credit: Gali Leshem)

2. Mysticism and Spirituality Tour with Anat Kotzer Gefen

Anat Kotzer Gefen, founder of the "Yes Club" travel group, leads a magical tour in Pardes Hanna, connecting participants with leading spiritual teachers. The tour includes visits to inspiring places such as Gavriella and Ruth and conversations on shamanism, meditation, and channeling. It’s a day of inner connection and joy, providing a soothing escape from the hectic routine.

Details:

Contact: Anat Kotzer Gefen, 054-4817302

Hours: 9:30 AM–1:30 PM

Price: NIS 230

Culinary Writing Tour with Sheli Markus and Lior Lev Ari (credit: Lior Lev Ari)

3. Culinary Writing Tour with Sheli Markus and Lior Lev Ari

This unique combination of a culinary tour and a creative writing workshop was born from the collaboration between Sheli Markus, an author and writing workshop facilitator, and Lior Lev Ari, a local foodie and social entrepreneur. The tour includes tastings of excellent local cuisine and meetings with fascinating figures, paired with creative writing exercises. This experience beautifully blends flavors and stories, leaving participants inspired.

Details:

Contact: Sheli Markus, 050-8271077 Lior Lev Ari Bluestein, 052-4478005

Hours: 9:30 AM–2:30 PM

Price: NIS 420–500

Tal Lavi (credit: Sharon Shahar)

4. Storytelling Workshop in a Colorful Tour – Through a Smartphone Lens with Tal Lavi

Tal Lavi, a digital marketing consultant and photography artist, offers a special workshop combining smartphone photography with visits to local creators in Pardes Hanna. During the workshop, participants learn professional photography techniques, hear inspiring stories, and enjoy a creative, flavorful experience. The workshop includes delightful refreshments and is conducted in small groups to ensure an intimate and enjoyable atmosphere.

Details:

Contact: Tal Lavi, 054-7792184

Hours: 10:00 AM–2:30 PM

Price: NIS 350

Whether you’re an art lover, a culinary enthusiast, or a spiritual seeker, the tours in Pardes Hanna offer a unique and enriching experience. Each tour is a small journey that introduces the local magic, connects you to yourself, and leaves you with inspiration and a sense of wonder that lingers long after the adventure ends.

