Israel awaits: American aviation giant resumes flights to Israel

The Americans are returning: Delta Air Lines is set to become the first American airline to renew its flights to Israel. Tickets can already be booked on the company's website for flights starting in April, in a move that could reshape the flight map to North America.

A price check revealed that a round-trip ticket in early April, including one checked bag, starts at $1,868, while prices in May begin at $1,944. It is important to note that these are launch prices, as the airline has not yet officially announced its return.

Delta's move signals a dramatic change in the U.S.-Israel aviation landscape. Since the war, the only direct flights between the countries have been operated by El Al. U.S. government officials estimate that more American airlines will soon follow suit.

JFK Airport in New York (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

European airlines have already beaten Delta in announcing their return: Air France will resume flights this week, the Lufthansa Group will be back in early February, and British Airways has announced a return in April with plans for double the frequency.

There is also movement in the low-cost flight market: Ryanair is planning a full summer flight schedule, and Wizz Air is already operating routes to various destinations in Europe and the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, London, and several cities in Italy and Eastern Europe.

Overall, more than 20 international airlines are already active at Ben Gurion Airport, a number expected to rise significantly in the coming months. This trend heralds the gradual return of competition to Israel's skies, which could lead to lower prices and expanded flight options for Israeli travelers.