The hottest Greek island for summer 2025 - with cheaper flights

Sundor, part of the El Al Group, is expanding its operations in Greece by launching a new flight route to the island of Mykonos at a starting price of $219 round trip, including a trolley bag and backpack. Flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays, starting from April 11, 2025.

In summer 2025, the El Al Group will operate flights to seven destinations in Greece: Rhodes (7 weekly flights, starting at $179), Kefalonia (3 weekly flights, starting at $199), Crete-Heraklion (3 weekly flights, starting at $199), Thessaloniki (6 weekly flights, starting at $199), Santorini (3 weekly flights, starting at $219), and Mykonos (2 weekly flights, starting at $219). Operations will begin on March 30, 2025. Pool at a hotel in Mykonos (credit: INGIMAGE)

Gal Gershon, CEO of Sundor, stated: "Following the demand and popularity of the Greek islands in the past year, we are continuing to listen to Israelis and increasing our operations in Greece this coming summer. We are adding flights to a new and highly sought-after destination – the island of Mykonos, with its perfect beaches and a variety of luxury hotels."

In addition to Greek destinations, the company will operate direct flights this summer to 17 destinations, including a new destination – Tirana, Albania – as well as Belgrade, Tbilisi, Batumi, Chișinău, Krakow, Warsaw, Porto, Paphos, Larnaca, and Tivat in Montenegro.