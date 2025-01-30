Up to 90% off the entire store: Factory 54 hosts a crazy pop-up sale

Listen up—this is big! We didn’t expect such a luxurious (but budget-friendly) fashion celebration before the weekend. To mark the relocation of Factory 54’s branch from Arena Mall in Herzliya to the soon-to-open Big Glilot complex, a pop-up space launched this morning featuring once-in-a-lifetime discounts on all items in stock. From Jacquemus to Balenciaga at bargain prices, like Bottega Veneta heels for NIS 700 (after an 80% discount) or a striped Fendi shirt for just NIS 99!

A Jacquemus bag for NIS 1,995 instead of NIS 3,990 (credit: PR) Isabel Marant for NIS 1,796 instead of NIS 4,490 (credit: PR)

How long will this last? Until stock runs out, which is why local influencers showed up this morning at the Marina pop-up to snag the best pieces. Sapir Aviaror stood out in a colorful Polo Ralph Lauren jacket paired with a black leather handbag from Michael Kors, while Shir Elmaliach stopped by wearing Nili Lotan jeans and a jacket from Factory 54, complemented by Jimmy Choo shoes.

Sapir Avisror (credit: RAFI DELOYA) Shir Elmaliach (credit: RAFI DELOYA)

Of course, no launch is complete without stylist Or Luzon, who wore light-wash Isabel Marant jeans and a chic pink-khaki printed jacket from Rabanne for Factory 54. Among the many glittering names was model Mai Tagar, accompanied by her boyfriend Yiftach Ramon, dressed in Redone jeans, a basic white Zara shirt, a black Ralph Lauren blazer, and a playful touch of a colorful scarf tied around her neck.