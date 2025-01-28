After 260 days in reserve duty, he's returning to his natural spot: A tattoo studio

Nir Rovinsky, 26, serves as a combat machine gunner in the front-line infantry battalion of the Armored Brigade since the events began on October 7. So far, he has accumulated over 260 days of reserve duty, most of them in the Gaza envelope, in Be’eri, and in Gaza itself. Alongside his military service, Nir is self-employed and owns a tattoo studio in Tel Aviv, which had to suspend its operations for a long period due to his reserve duty. Nir Rovinsky (credit: Courtesy of those photographed)

About three months ago, after completing his latest reserve duty stint – the fifth in total – Nir returned to his studio, the place where he feels most connected to creation and action. He has been working in tattoos for five years, ever since he was discharged from regular military service. This field has become not just an occupation but a true passion for him, rooted in his childhood when, at the age of 10, he discovered his love for drawing and his exceptional talent.

Nir's commander during his regular service was the one who encouraged him to take his talent a step further and turn it into a profession. Over the years, Nir's tattoos have gained wide recognition, and he has even tattooed friends from his reserve unit, sometimes with symbols related to their experiences in combat. Among the tattoos he created are: a design inspired by a helicopter in the air, symbolizing the fear of injuries in battle, for a fighter who returned from abroad to fight alongside his friends, and a tattoo commemorating friends lost at Nova, for another friend who was there.

Nir has a twin brother, Guy, who served as a combat soldier in the Combat Engineering Corps, operating in the North, in Lebanon, and in Syria. Despite their strong bond, their professional paths are entirely different. Guy works in the financial sector and doesn't have a single tattoo, while Nir has a tattoo with Guy's name – a symbol of their special connection.

Between reserve duty stints, Nir is trying to rebuild his business, which has been significantly affected in recent months. As part of his efforts, he is offering a 30% discount to all IDF soldiers, reservists, and security personnel who come to his studio to get tattooed, hoping to return to routine and continue doing what he loves most.