Starting at $245: Israir adds three new destinations for summer

From April, Israir will operate flights to three new European destinations: Vilnius, Basel, and Debrecen.

Basel, Switzerland: Once a week on Tuesdays starting June 10. This destination serves as a base for trips to the Black Forest. Flight price: starting at $424 per person. A package including a flight and a 7-night hotel stay starts at $1,035 per person.

Debrecen, Hungary: Twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays starting April 24. Flight price: starting at $396 per person.

Vilnius, Lithuania: Twice a week on Sundays and Thursdays starting April 24. Flight price: starting at $245 per person.

Hila Harmolin Ronen, VP of Marketing and Sales at Israir, stated: "As part of listening to the needs of our customers, we are constantly working on expanding our destination mix. We chose three destinations that combine different worlds, in addition to the company's 30 existing destinations. Basel is located in Switzerland on the border of Germany and France, and it serves as a base for family trips to the Black Forest."

According to Harmolin, Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city, lies on the River Tisza in the eastern part of the country and is known for its rich culture, shopping, parks, and baths. Visitors can also visit the restored Jewish synagogue, which commemorates the once-thriving Jewish community. Vilnius combines culture, history, and a vibrant urban atmosphere. "Kosher travelers will find kosher restaurants, kosher hotels, and synagogues," she added.