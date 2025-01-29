A new water park will be built in Israel's most unexpected city

The city of Dimona will soon feature a refreshing new attraction – Israel's first indoor water park.

According to a post shared by Mayor Benny Biton on social media, development work will begin next week on the site designated for the park. "With an investment of 160 million shekels, the park will be built to European standards and will include hot baths, children's play facilities, floating bars, spa facilities, and more," Biton wrote in his post.

The water park set to be built in Dimona (credit: COURTESY DIMONA MUNICIPALITY, screenshot) The water park set to be built in Dimona (credit: COURTESY DIMONA MUNICIPALITY, screenshot)

He stated that the site will become a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across the country and the world.

Dimona is not the only city in the south with a water park. About a year and a half ago, the "Waterland" water park was built in Eilat, with an investment of 110 million shekels. The city of Ofakim also established its own water park at a cost of NIS 13 million.