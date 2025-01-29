In the north, they are waiting for travelers and offering: A second night at 50% off

The Golan Heights is awakening from its slumber, as we reported last weekend. Now, the Golan Tourism Department is launching a campaign designed to attract travelers to stay in the area, but with some fine print to pay attention to.

Starting today and until March 1, 2025, you can receive a 50% discount on the second night at a selection of hotels, guesthouses, glamping sites, and rural accommodations in the Golan — a total of 33 lodging options. However, it’s important to note that the offer is time-limited (as mentioned, until March 1) and applies only to midweek nights.

“This initiative is expected to increase the number of visitors during weekdays,” stated the Golan Tourism Department. “Thirty-three lodging establishments, including hotels, guesthouses, glamping sites, holiday villages, and rooms for rent, are part of the initiative. Alongside these accommodations, tourism businesses are also offering discounts and benefits for various attractions, guided tours, site entries, activities for all ages, and diverse perks at wineries, restaurants, and food trucks.”

According to Uri Kellner, head of the Golan Regional Council, “Over the past year, Golan residents stayed in their homes, faced challenges with courage and determination, and kept the north strong and secure. Now it’s time to give back to them. This initiative is an opportunity for the people of Israel to show solidarity and support for the Golan tourism industry, which is the beating heart of the region. It’s not just an economic contribution but also an act of gratitude and strengthening the connection to this unique area that combines breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and residents who continue to inspire us all.”

