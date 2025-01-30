Samsung unveils a mysterious smartphone that sparks curiosity

Samsung unveiled its new flagship series, the Galaxy S25, but the true surprise of the evening was the reveal of a new and mysterious device – the Galaxy S25 Edge. Immediately after the event concluded, we, along with the other attendees, were directed to a special booth set up in the center of the hall. The device was displayed there, right before our eyes, behind a rope barrier that separated the audience from the coveted model. It could be photographed from every angle, but touching or getting too close was strictly prohibited. This teaser, combined with Samsung's ambiguity, created an atmosphere of intriguing mystery around the new model.

Although Samsung refrained from providing details about the S25 Edge beyond its name and design, one particularly interesting detail was revealed: the device’s thickness will be just 6.4 mm, making it one of the slimmest devices currently on the market. According to estimates, it is a slimmer and more refined version of the Galaxy S25 Plus model but comes with certain compromises: a dual rear camera setup (compared to three cameras on the standard version) and a smaller battery, likely to maintain the sleek design.

It is worth noting, however, that the device does not continue the previous tradition of the Edge series, which was known for its curved edges. Instead, it features a flat and minimalist design, offering a luxurious and clean appearance.

Samsung did not disclose an exact launch date, but reports indicate that the S25 Edge will hit the shelves in April in select markets, such as the United States and South Korea.