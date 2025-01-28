Small and surprising: Gadgets that add color to your kitchen

From a pizza cutter shaped like a delivery motorcycle, through a sharpener-style peeler, to a transparent popcorn maker for home use—you probably don’t need all these items, but they can bring you joy and add a splash of color and humor to your kitchen.

We’ve rounded up a few items that will make your kitchen tasks lighter and, along the way, more colorful and fun.

Light and Organized

Designer Arik Levy presents Toolbox—a smart, portable organizer to help you maintain order in the kitchen. Available in a variety of colors, it provides a flexible storage solution for spices, cutlery, and serving tools. The main advantage is its portability—you can easily move it from the countertop to the dining table or store it in a cupboard. Its minimalist design and high functionality make it a useful addition to any kitchen.

Price: NIS 160. Available at: Habitat stores and online

FOX HOME - pizza cutter (credit: TAL TERRY) Stylish and Useful

A pizza cutter designed as a red Vespa adds a playful touch to your kitchen tool drawer. The durable metal blade ensures precise and clean cutting, while the plastic handles provide a comfortable and safe grip. Despite its fun appearance, this is a practical tool that works efficiently and adds a smile to any family pizza night.

Price: NIS 29.90. Available at: FOX HOME stores

Mahsanei Hashmal - Ufesa food slicer (credit: Mahsanei Hashmal) Sharp and Safe

Want to feel like every sandwich you make is deli-worthy? The Ufesa food slicer (model FS-0918) offers a compact and efficient solution for precise slicing of various foods. Powered by a 150-watt motor, it features a stainless-steel blade and a detachable 170 mm cutting disc, allowing you to slice cheeses, meats, bread, and vegetables up to 15 mm thick. Special attention is given to safety, with a built-in protection mechanism, and all parts are removable for easy cleaning.

Price: NIS 349. Available at: Mahsanei Hashmal stores and online

Golf & Co. - storage jar (credit: IDAN MALKA) Two-in-One

A high-quality storage jar with an integrated brush in the lid makes oil application easier and more precise. A major advantage is the reduction of oil drips on the counter. Another benefit? It’s dishwasher-safe, saving you time and effort. Especially useful for those who want to control the amount of oil used in frying and baking.

Price: NIS 39.90 (NIS 19.90 on sale online). Available at: Golf & Co. stores and the company's website

Novo's new popcorn maker by OIG (credit: PR) Cozy and Indulgent

Movie night enthusiasts will love Novo's new popcorn maker by OIG. Operating with hot air circulation and no need for oil, it produces fresh, crunchy popcorn in 2–4 minutes. The transparent design lets you watch the popping process, while the removable bowl—styled like a movie theater popcorn bucket—enhances the experience. Its standout features are ease of use and cleaning—all parts are detachable, and storage is compact.

Price: NIS 239. Available at: OIG’s website and electronics stores

Carrot peeler (credit: Flying Tiger Copenhagen) Original and Amusing

A carrot peeler designed to look like a nostalgic school pencil sharpener. This tool combines humor with functionality, making peeling carrots more fun—and much simpler. Despite its whimsical appearance, it’s an efficient peeler that gets the job done, and its affordable price makes it a great small gift for kitchen enthusiasts.

Price: NIS 15. Available at: Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores

Toolz storage box (credit: PR) Colorful and Compact

The Toolz storage box offers a smart solution for keeping cut fruits and vegetables fresh in the fridge. Made of colorful plastic with a transparent silicone lid, it ensures a perfect seal and prevents leaks. Particularly useful for storing lemon halves, chopped tomatoes, or any leftover veggies from meal prep.

Price: NIS 16.45 (down from NIS 29.90). Available at: Cook and Bake branches and online

Tolman’s Dot - PINO funnel (credit: PR) Playful and Practical

Tolman’s Dot brings to Israel the PINO funnel, a playful design piece by ALESSI that combines humor with functionality. Designers Stefano Giovannoni and Miriam Mirri turned beloved Pinocchio into a practical funnel, where his famously long nose serves as the pouring spout. This Italian design creation makes pouring liquids child’s play and adds a smile to your kitchen drawer.

Price: NIS 158. Available at: Tolman’s Dot branches and the company’s website