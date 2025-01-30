The '60s trend is back: How to combine classic and modern styles

If it seems like you're seeing more clothing reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy's style, you're not imagining it. The '60s trend is back in a big way, with an updated interpretation that merges the meticulous elegance of the period with a fresh, modern vibe.

At the center of the trend are feminine shift dresses—those straight-cut dresses with a relaxed waistline that exude effortless elegance. Leading fashion houses like Tom Ford and Givenchy are offering contemporary takes on the iconic look, alongside tailored knee-length coats and skirt suits reminiscent of Chanel's golden days.

What makes this trend special is its versatility, adapting to any style. While the look was once synonymous with polished elegance, today you can find pieces inspired by the era in everyday, casual wear. Mini skirts, collarless jackets, and classic ankle-strap heels are all receiving modern updates, making them relevant for today.

Styling Tip: The key to creating a modern '60s-inspired look lies in unexpected combinations. Pair a classic mini skirt with an oversized sweater or a tailored jacket with wide-leg jeans. You can start, for example, with ankle-strap shoes or a small square bag and mix them with contemporary pieces from your wardrobe.

Unlike fleeting trends, the '60s style always remains relevant and flattering. The best proof is its consistent return, each time with a fresh, updated twist. So, if you're considering investing in a piece inspired by the era, it can definitely be a smart choice that will serve you for years to come. ​

