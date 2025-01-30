Modern design, improved camera, and AI: Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 series

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 series at a festive Unpacked event in San Jose, California, setting a new benchmark for the start of 2025 in the smartphone world. After months of accurate leaks and numerous rumors that revealed nearly every detail about the new design and technological features, Samsung has now officially introduced its flagship series.

The main innovation in the devices is the evolution of artificial intelligence capabilities, including the integration of an intelligent software agent that changes how people interact with their smartphones, according to Samsung. This innovation comes in the form of the new version of Samsung’s operating system, One UI 7, which enables contextual experiences in collaboration with Google in developing a smart Android-based operating system integrated with AI. These features are actually based on Google's new Gemini models introduced a few weeks ago, which include vision, hearing, and contextual understanding capabilities for content displayed on the device.

In addition to the already familiar writing and drawing assistants, Google and Samsung have added a daily guide called NOW BRIEF, based on analyzing the user's personal content and daily schedule. Due to the sensitivity of the information, the companies are also offering encryption that, according to both tech giants, is future-ready and capable of withstanding quantum computing attacks.

Samsung has now officially introduced its flagship series

Hardware

On the hardware side, Samsung’s entire new flagship series relies on a new version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processors, customized specifically for Samsung. According to Samsung, the new chipset delivers a 40% improvement in neural processor unit (NPU) performance, a 37% improvement in the main processor, and a 30% improvement in the graphics processor. For the first time, Samsung is also incorporating in-house developments, such as the ProScaler, which enhances image processing on the device, and a display engine that improves screen rendering. Samsung has also built a cooling chamber 40% larger and uses innovative materials that yield a 20% improvement in thermal efficiency for the Galaxy S25 devices.

In the photography department, Samsung has upgraded the wide-angle sensor on the S25 Ultra model to a 50-megapixel sensor, replacing the previous one, and added a processing engine that improves the capture of moving objects as well as support for 10-bit HDR. Samsung is also introducing features previously exclusive to Pixel devices, such as "sound eraser" to remove unwanted noise from video recordings, depth-of-field control for photos, and professional-grade cinematic processing capabilities similar to those found on the iPhone. Samsung's entire new flagship series relies on a new version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processors

Updated Design Touch

This year, Samsung focused on a refined and more ergonomic design for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the design follows the familiar lines of the S series, it adds a small twist. Instead of the sharp corners that characterized previous Ultra models, the S25 Ultra features a more rounded shape, giving it a more elegant look and a more comfortable feel in hand. Samsung claims this is the thinnest, lightest, and most durable device ever released in its flagship series, with a profile 15% slimmer than the previous model. In the photography department, Samsung has upgraded the wide-angle sensor on the S25 Ultra model to a 50-megapixel sensor,

Prices and Colors

The Galaxy S25 models will be available in various storage capacities, starting at 128GB for the basic S25 model and up to a full terabyte for the S25 Ultra model. The Ultra models will come in four shades: Metallic Blue, Titanium Black, Metallic White, and Metallic Gray. Meanwhile, the S25 and S25 Plus models will be available in Silver, Navy Blue, Cool Blue, and Mint Green.

Galaxy S25:

128GB: NIS 3,249

256GB: NIS 3,499

512GB: NIS 3,949

Galaxy S25 Plus:

256GB: NIS 3,949

512GB: NIS 4,449

Galaxy S25 Ultra:

256GB: NIS 5,149

512GB: NIS 5,599

1TB: NIS 6,599

The Galaxy S25 series will be available for pre-order starting January 22 and will officially launch on February 6.