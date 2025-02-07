Protecting the elderly: The security of knowing they are not alone

HUGSEN, a company specializing in technology to ensure the independence and safety of senior citizens, is launching an innovative remote monitoring solution for the elderly, based on smart sensors, with an investment of NIS 4 million.

The company explains that the unique solution they developed enables the elderly to maintain their independent lives, either at home or in assisted living facilities, while receiving personalized and real-time monitoring.

"The system is designed to transform the elderly person's home into a safe and secure environment, resembling assisted living, without leaving the natural and familiar surroundings where they have spent most of their lives," says Dr. Jacques Isaac Barsheshet, a co-founder of the company.

"The goal is to allow seniors to continue living in their familiar environment while maintaining an independent lifestyle, and at the same time provide family members with the confidence and assurance that the elderly person is not alone. The system provides family members and caregivers with an up-to-date status of the senior's daily routine, preserving their privacy while allowing for personalized privacy settings."

The company emphasizes that the system is 100% Israeli-made. Both the software and hardware are manufactured in Israel, and the production facility for the end-user equipment is located in Sderot, as part of Israeli pride. The home kit: An Israeli innovation (credit: PR)

The technology is based on sensors and rules that automatically send alerts in case of emergencies. The sensors are installed in the senior's home, connected to an independent communication network, and a dedicated app that reports to personal caregivers or a service center.

If one of the hundreds of predefined rules is violated, alerts are sent to the caregiver or emergency center in a visual "traffic light" format: Red – Immediate action required; Yellow – Check needed soon; Green – All is well.

With personalized settings, it is possible to adjust the sensitivity levels of the alerts and the extent of information visibility for family members, while fully protecting the senior's privacy.

Additionally, the company continues to develop capabilities using Auto AI, which helps personalize the rules for the elderly and significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of monitoring and data analysis.

"This is a technological breakthrough in elderly care, tailored specifically for seniors, aiming to provide a sense of security and independence in their homes while maintaining privacy and sensitivity to users' needs in the digital age and staying connected with family," says Dr. Barsheshet.