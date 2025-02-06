After 40 years: The veteran company launches a new logo

Ofek Aerial Photography, Israel's leading company in the field of aerial mapping, is celebrating its 40th anniversary by unveiling a new logo that reflects the company's new strategy for the coming years. The logo is designed to showcase the company's advanced technological capabilities in the world of mapping and surveying. It is part of a strategic process aimed at entering new markets and developing future products, including the integration of AI systems.

Dror Morad, the company's CEO, states: "Mapping the geographical space is a rapidly growing market in Israel and globally. In Israel, aerial mapping holds significant importance for both security and military systems as well as for civilian systems. This mapping is essential for the management, control, and planning of the geographical space, creating digital 3D models with centimeter-level accuracy."

The company boasts a diverse fleet that includes aerial mapping aircraft, drones, wearable mapping systems, and vehicle-mounted systems such as the "Mobile Mapper." Beyond its operations in Israel, the company also works internationally, with a focus on the African continent. Recently, it won a tender for establishing geographic information management systems in Rwanda and is active in other countries such as Nigeria, Zambia, Sierra Leone, and Ghana.