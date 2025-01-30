ABOUT US by Karina: The lifestyle fair by Karin Laufer Dayan returns

The highly anticipated lifestyle fair, ABOUT US, created by entrepreneur and content creator Karin Laufer Dayan, returns for the 13th time. This year, it will take place at the Container House in Jaffa Port between February 6-8, 2025.

For its 13th edition, the fair spotlights the fashion industry and collaborates with the Design School at the University of Haifa, led by Professor Lea Peretz. The Design School will present items for sale from its graduates and students, including Aharon Genish, Tamara Efrat, Sharon Sharvit, Dr. Yael Harnik, and others. Additionally, their unique designs will be featured in the fashion show that will open the fair.

On Friday, February 7, a unique panel on "Fashion and Religion" will be held, moderated by Dr. Rachel Getz Solomon, head of the Fashion Department at the Design School at the University of Haifa. The panel, open to the public, will feature Professor Lea Peretz, fashion designer and school lecturer Aharon Genish, and basketball legend Doron Sheffer, along with his model daughter, Michael Sheffer, who hail from a religiously observant home.

The fair will host 40 different stores and brands, including intriguing home design brands. Karin Laufer Dayan (credit: Dikla Hostik)

Featured Designers and Brands

PASIIM – Shoshi Perl and Idit Blinky are friends, partners, curators, and designers of a world of stripes and spaces. In winter 2021, they decided to fulfill a dream and establish a joint business focused on their shared love for stripes and, even more so, for what lies between them: the essence is in the spaces. These spaces represent leisure, breathing, vacations, coffee with a friend, quiet solitude, and togetherness. Their leisure-inspired designs include bedding, blankets, and a collection of basic clothing, all of which will be available at the fair. ABOUT US fair - PASIM (credit: PR)

SHELLY HAND MADE – Shelly Van Den Steen began her journey in ceramics several years ago during a pottery class, falling in love instantly. In 2016, after 13 years as an economist, she decided to pursue something new and opened a studio specializing in functional, handmade tableware. Her ceramics, crafted using classic clay techniques, aim to create beautiful, lightweight pieces that bring joy to everyday life. The studio offers a variety of plates, mugs, baking dishes, bowls, vases, and pots, with each piece being unique. Even within a full set, no two pieces are identical, and all items can be custom-ordered. ABOUT US fair - SHELLY HAND MADE (credit: PR)

Meaning by Martin Dafni Gal – Martin Dafni Gal has always loved candles, and she claims that one of the most important aspects of her work is creating a purified and clean energetic space. To achieve this, she uses the element of fire, which has been the foundation for all spiritual practices since ancient times. The Meaning brand blends material with spirit, creating substances with spiritual significance. In an era where we are surrounded by endless material options that serve our earthly needs, we often forget to serve our spiritual needs. In the Meaning brand, spirit is poured into material, giving it meaning.

When we light a candle, we create an energetic space through fire, activating the energy of the candle we light, and especially the energy of the day it was poured. However, regular candles used in everyday life are poured throughout the year without distinction between days with beneficial cosmic energy and those with non-beneficial energy. A Meaning energetic candle is poured on a "good day," meaning on the most powerful dates of the year, carefully chosen by Martin Dafni Gal, to elevate frequencies, open energetic blockages, attract, and summon high and positive energy. Meaning's energetic candles are not meant for decoration, so it is recommended to light them for a limited number of hours (2-4 hours each time) for purification, invoking support, and energetic strengthening. The candle is handmade using a secret recipe with completely natural ingredients, including myrrh and frankincense, a combination that was used for incense and anointing sacred vessels in the Temple. ABOUT US fair - Meaning by Martin Dafni Gal (credit: PR)

HAKEN – Yohai Tennenbaum's design brand focuses on concrete creations. His workshop produces functional and decorative handmade items for the home, using raw and basic materials. The untreated nature of the concrete highlights its simplicity and natural beauty, while repurposing it for aesthetic and functional use. At the fair, he will offer kitchenware, home decor, and bathroom accessories. ABOUT US fair - HAKEN (credit: PR)

BLING BY GAL – Gal Polak's work explores the delicate balance between the chaos of everyday life and the pervasive violence in our world. She incorporates pop culture elements and often uses found objects, imagery, and crystals. These crystals serve as tools for examining society's role as consumers of pop culture or satirizing the idolization of controversial figures. Through satirical or critical reinterpretations of pop art, Gal highlights the absurdity and harmful consequences of idolizing individuals involved in violence. ABOUT US fair - BLING BY GAL (credit: PR)

Studio Sea Collection – Founded by Shira Gutman Koren, this brand was born from a love of the sea and freedom. Its primary material is natural, classic pearls that elevate any look. Shira designs and handcrafts each piece herself, paying attention to the smallest details with love. The collection now includes stainless steel serving and hosting accessories that double as kitchen decor. ABOUT US fair - Studio sea collection (credit: PR)

The ABOUT US fashion and lifestyle fair was created by entrepreneur and content creator Karin Laufer Dayan, founder of the "by KARINA" brand, which serves as a home for leading designers in fashion and lifestyle. The brand integrates unique content events tailored to a sophisticated community of women who have supported the initiative for many years, alongside new customers joining the community. The "by KARINA" activities are held at the MINDSPACE complex in Kiryat Ono, which houses the brand's showroom and content events. Additionally, the brand maintains an active online store with both sales and information.

The fair reflects Karin Laufer Dayan's philosophy that a quality shopping experience must include content and added value. ABOUT US embodies these principles by combining excellent fashion and design with art, food, premium alcohol, and great music, creating the ultimate shopping and leisure experience.

The ABOUT US designers' fair will take place at the Container House in Jaffa Port from February 6-8, 2025.

Opening Night (Thursday, February 6): 19:00–23:00 (invitation only, tickets must be purchased in advance). Friday, February 7: 09:00–16:00 (admission fee: NIS 10). Saturday, February 8: 10:00–18:00 (admission fee: NIS 10).