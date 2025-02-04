Showering with technology: These bathtubs are something you haven't seen yet

A dream bathroom is one where you experience a sense of relaxation and tranquility, combining unique design with advanced functionality. It is much more than just a beautiful bathroom – it is a space tailored to the needs, habits, and personal preferences of its users. A precise layout, careful equipment, and the use of quality materials are the components that make a bathroom perfect.

One of the prominent trends in bathroom design is the focus on personalized design. Today, the emphasis is on creativity and customization, in order to provide a user experience that combines comfort and aesthetics. Leading companies in the field, such as the German company Kaldewei, offer a variety of luxurious solutions such as shower stalls, bathtubs, and sinks with some of the highest finishes in the world.

At Kaldewei, they believe that a bathroom should bring joy and provide a positive experience every day. Through modern design, creative solutions, and adaptation to all types of spaces, inspiring environments can be created. The company presents diverse designs that can serve as inspiration for creating a bathroom that combines aesthetics and functionality optimally.

Kaldewei’s designers emphasize personalization and the integration of diverse needs in bathroom design, with the aim of meeting every wish. Whether it’s an accessible bathroom without obstacles, with or without a bathtub, a shower stall of varying sizes, a bathtub placed in the center of the room, a single or double sink, dominant or indirect lighting, a spa corner, or luxurious touches like an electronic bidet – every detail matters. Additionally, one must consider elements like unique accessories, color choices (bold or subtle), and whether to add or reduce furniture.

According to Kaldewei’s designers, one of the key aspects of modern bathroom design is maximizing space. Here are some key principles they highlight:

Large Tiles – The use of large wall and floor tiles is an especially popular trend, particularly suitable for large bathrooms where it creates a luxurious and uniform appearance.

Lighting and Color – Proper lighting, combined with an accurate color scheme, significantly affects the overall ambiance of the bathroom. Lighting fixtures tailored to the size of the space can highlight the design, and sometimes they are integrated into the ceiling of the spacious shower stall to create an impressive visual effect. In small bathrooms, Kaldewei recommends incorporating as much lighting as possible to increase the feeling of space and illuminate the area pleasantly.

Furniture Suitable for Humid Environments – Modern bathroom furniture not only provides ample storage but is also made from materials resistant to moisture and dampness. This ensures that the furniture retains its beauty and functionality over time, even in a wet environment. A bathroom designed by Kaldewei (credit: PR)

An accessible and advanced bathroom is one that combines contemporary design with functional solutions. Floor-level shower stalls have become an essential element in modern bathroom design, as their timeless design ensures long-lasting adaptability to changing trends. They not only convey a clean and uniform appearance but also enhance the accessibility and safety of the space.

The wood trend is another example of combining natural elements with innovation. The use of wood and other natural materials brings warmth and a unique character to the bathroom, but it is important to ensure proper care of the materials to ensure resistance to moisture. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

When it comes to wall and floor cladding, tiles are the classic choice, but for floor-level shower stalls, it is recommended to consider a modern shower surface, as it excels in durability and hygiene compared to regular tiles.

Luxury in small bathrooms is also possible without compromise. With precise design choices and smart planning, a luxurious and impressive feeling can be created, even in limited spaces. It is not necessary to place a freestanding bathtub in the center of the room to convey luxury – accurate lighting, quality materials, and careful finishes will do the job.

Maintaining stylistic consistency is key to an elegant and harmonious look. Choosing a sink, toilet, bathtub, and shower in matching designs, along with faucets from the same collection, creates a balanced and visually pleasing space.