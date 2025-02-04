The design is luxurious: A look at BMW's surprising showroom at Ramat Aviv Mall

Delek Motors, the importer of BMW, is the first car importer in Israel to open a showroom covering approximately 800 square meters inside Ramat Aviv Mall. The store, which was designed inspired by Retail.Next, the new display concept of the German manufacturer, will feature all of BMW and MINI's electric models.

It will be open for four months, until the end of April, as a fully functional showroom, in line with the mall's opening hours. The store joins Delek Motors' showrooms in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, which are currently undergoing extensive renovations with an investment of millions of shekels. BMW's showroom at Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara)

The display windows, inspired by the renowned French artist Christian Boltanski, were designed by Yoram Chisin, an Israeli-international artist and painter. Chisin created a work that serves as a tribute to the famous artist Christian Boltanski, featuring photographs of cars combined with Chisin's paintings and LED wires extending from the installation to the floor, which is covered with wood chips. The use of LEDs and wood was intended to emphasize the clean and green world associated with the store's character, which is entirely based on the electric offerings of the BMW and MINI brands. Christian Boltanski, a French installation artist of Jewish descent, often incorporated photographs from World War II, which accompany much of his work, along with simple materials such as tin boxes, electric wires, and light bulbs for installations that evoke deep visual and emotional experiences, beginning with darkness and ending with bright light. In the store's display windows, Chisin also used photographs of cars combined with illuminated electric wires, creating light and hope. The goal was to use Boltanski's aesthetic to create an optimistic installation reflecting the electric car revolution the world is experiencing.

BMW's showroom at Ramat Aviv Mall (credit: Gadi Siara)

According to Alon Goldman, the marketing manager of BMW at Delek Motors: "Market challenges require us to think smart, creatively, and outside the box, literally. Pop-up stores have long been a familiar tool in global marketing strategies, but in Israel, they are less common. Opening such a store is not just an opportunity to present and enhance the desirability of our electric models, but also a statement about how we aim to create an organic experience that suits the consumption habits of premium customers."