Which Are The Best Research Paper Writing Services on The Market?

What is the real difference between cheating and getting genuine help? When you seek help the right way, you're learning and growing. I'm totally against cheating – especially now that we've got so many tech aka AI solutions.

Instead of relying on AI like ChatGPT, why not try professional writing services? These are experts who know their stuff and can help you improve. I've found the best research writing services where top-notch professionals with solid backgrounds can support your academic performance.

One of the top research paper writing services that truly satisfied me is PaperHelp. Fast. Smooth. High-quality. It’s one of the few college paper services where my order did not require any revisions. If you're looking for writing assistance for the upcoming Spring semester – are you excited, ah? Some solid recommendations can make your academic journey smoother. Just remember – the goal is to learn and grow, not to take shortcuts.

PaperHelp — Top Pick College Paper Writing Service SpeedyPaper — Your Go-To Choice for Small and Medium Orders EssayPro — The Best Urgent Deadline Crusher 99papers — The Best Choice for Unconventional Academic Requests ExtraEssay — Top-tier Solution for Personalized Essays Grademiners — Your Reliable GPA Savior

Best Research Paper Writing Services 2025

How do I identify the best research paper writing service? Types of services presented. Experience and education of staff writers. Readiness for urgent projects. Meeting deadlines. And, of course, cost.

It’s absolutely okay not to know how to write a paper! If you're a student experiencing high emotional stress or a parent who wants to help your child not burn out during a highly intense study session, this review will save a bunch of time in looking for the best option.

Are paper writing services legal? 100%. This is in no way against the law and is a standard educational service.

Here are six top research paper writing services in the USA you will definitely enjoy!

#1 PaperHelp – Top Pick College Paper Writing Service

Is PaperHelp really the best of academic writing services?

Foundation Year: 2008

Min price per page (undergrad level): $14

Min price per page (MA level): $18

Revision period: 7-14 days

Free adds-in: Free plagiarism check, basic revision period

Rating on ScamFighter: 4/5

Why Them?

I tried out PaperHelp's service for the first time the same year they launched: sixteen years ago. The best? Absolutely! Why? For many reasons. One of them is that my friends keep ordering essays, papers, and other assignments from PaperHelp.

Since 2008, PaperHelp has adapted to changing academic standards, improving understanding of how the academy works. For example, starting in 2022 (namely the launch of ChatGPT) they are one of the first writing services to be concerned about the question of academic integrity.

Today PaperHelp is not the cheapest, yes, but pretty affordable and most importantly absolutely safe space to find help with different types of assignments. That makes it an outstanding space to get top-quality online research paper writing help.

What also lends credence are reviews from users both on PaperHelp's website and on official platforms like Sitejabber and Reviews.io. On the website itself, you will find video feedback published, which is a definite plus to PaperHelp's karma. Every day students continue to get research paper help online from them and leave 5-star reviews.

What You Get Here

I was honestly overwhelmed by how many options they offered. These guys seemed to cover almost everything a stressed-out student might need. They know how to make a research paper with all the requirements in mind.

I needed help with a research paper for my sociology class, and their menu was like a buffet of academic support. Want an essay? They've got it. Need a term paper? No problem. Struggling with a dissertation? They can help. I was particularly impressed that they didn't just do writing – they offered editing, proofreading, and even math assignment help.

The process was surprisingly straightforward. I filled out a quick form, picked my deadline, and got matched with an academic expert. If this is your first time using a writing service, PaperHelp has prepared a video on how to place an order. You won't be left with any questions! They let me communicate directly with my research paper writer. Of course, it felt super personalized.

Pricing wasn't as scary as I expected. They calculate costs based on pages, complexity, and how soon you need it. Pro tip: I used a first-order discount code that saved me 10% – always check for those!

The cost of creating a custom college paper, let’s say an essay, begins at $13 per page. Each order includes free formatting, a title page, and a reference page.

What Else?

One of the reasons why students seek help from professional writers, AI does not give the expected results. Proofreading and editing take time, and such papers do not pass the Turnitin test anyway.

PaperHelp guarantees that the academic content they create is 100% human-authored. Moreover, the vast majority of their writers are native speakers with MA and PhD degrees in their fields. It calms the mind. Mine sure does!

Plagiarism is a definite big NO. If somehow it turns out that there is plagiarism in the work, the refund policy applies. However, this has never happened with this site.

For active customers, PaperHelp has a loyalty system with a points accumulation feature. The more often you use the service, the higher the discount on future orders!

PaperHelp Q&A

Does PaperHelp have a money-back guarantee?

Yes, they do. Partial or full refund depending on conditions. You can request 50%, 70%, and 100%. They will check what percentage of your refund is.

PaperHelp has the InfluencerProgram. What is this?

I've done a little research on what this program is. If you're a blogger and you have an audience, you can tell about your experience with PaperHelp and get a cash reward. 1,000 views = $1.5. It certainly won't replace your main income, but it will give you a little extra.

Are there other ways to make money with PaperHelp if I'm not a blogger?

You can get 7% off your next order if you leave feedback on the site. I took advantage of that discount, by the way. Almost 10%!

#2 SpeedyPaper – Your Go-To Choice for Small and Medium Orders

What can I get on SpeedyPaper?

Foundation Year: 2014

Min price per page (undergrad level): $11

Min price per page (MA level): $14

Revision period: 7-14 days

Free adds-in: Free-of-charge revision

Rating on ScamFighter: 4.9/5

Why Them?

If you've taken more than four courses in a semester, I can imagine the amount of low-volume assignments dumped on you every day. However, that doesn't mean you can skip them. I wish you wouldn’t. SpeedyPaper is one of the best research paper writing services for students for such a mundane task. They are a practical solution for students dealing with numerous low-volume assignments.

Low pricing and incredible punctuality – that's how I can describe my experience with this service. What sets SpeedyPaper apart is their understanding of student workload. Their turnaround is also impressively quick – they truly live up to the Speedy in their name.

Prices for from-scratch-paper start at $9 per page, which is just below average if you look around the market. That's definitely a great perk, isn't it? Closer to the final exams, they offer super lucrative deals. Check before you order!

Now for the reputation and legality: 10 out of 10! On ScamFighter, the paper help platform consistently ranks at the top, boasting an impressive 4.9/5 rating. Sitejabber further validates its reputation, with an exceptional 99.2% positive review rate. These metrics speak volumes about their commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

What You Get Here

Their website is very easy to use. You will quickly find the option you need. At the same time, the support service is available 24/7. Their academic support options include a solid set of the most needed features for every student:

Writing from scratch

Editing/proofreading

Problem-solving

Paraphrasing/rewriting

Q&A

Multiple-choice questions

That said, the privacy is guaranteed and super professional custom support only makes it better. I ordered both a written-from-scratch paper and a paraphrase of my existing work, and I received A's for both. I'm very pleased with the results!

Since many of the exams are online, they also have a “Take my online exam for me” option. SpeedyPaper is not the only service with this feature, but it is one of the few with good reviews on it.

Their writers go through a multi-tiered selection process, and it's easy to see that when you get a draft of your order to review. All writers have a degree, work experience, and often teaching experience. You're one click away from a professionally done assignment.

What Else?

The SpeedyPaper team is super transparent about handling your assignments. Here's how they do it: every single order gets carefully stored in their system and goes through a detailed plagiarism check. Once everything checks out and meets the requirements, guess what? The content is 100% yours.

This approach isn't just about storing papers —it's about giving you total confidence. The plagiarism check means your work is unique, and the ownership transfer means no one else can claim your content. So you can relax knowing that your work is in good hands.

SpeedyPaper Q&A

Is SpeedyPaper really speedy?

Yes, it is. In terms of punctuality, this paper writing service is doing well. They don't screw up deadlines. But the most urgent order you can get is in six hours. If you have time to wait, SpeedyPaper will do the job well. If it's a couple of hours, then read on for my review. I have some interesting paper writing options for you.

A friend came to use the service on my recommendation. What do I get for it?

SpeedyPaper has a pretty good reference program. If you place an order for $200, your friend will get a 20% discount and you will get an 18% discount on your next order. It’s cool if you have a lot of friends!

I need research paper writer's help, but I need ideas. Can SpeedyPaper help me with these?

Absolutely! In the Free Essays section, you'll find a bunch of free essays on different topics for inspiration. For example, Farming, SWOT Analysis, Special Education, Gaming, and many more. What are the advantages of these essays over those published on random websites? Their essays are written by professional authors and have gotten good grades. The right to publish was granted by the students. It’s possible to view free essays on many writing services.

The Best Choice for Small-Scale and Medium-Length Writing Needs

#3 EssayPro – The Best Urgent Deadline Crusher

Is EssayProgo a legit college paper service?

Foundation Year: 2004

Min price per page (undergrad level): $11.40

Revision period: 14-30 days

Free adds-in: Free unlimited edits, plagiarism report, formatting, title page

Rating on ScamFighter: 4.57/5

Why Them?

In my opinion, the most stressful thing is not the final exams at all, but the homework assignments with mega-short deadlines. Or several of them.

Since 2021 I've been using EssayPro for inconveniently urgent tasks – literally 3 hours. Obviously, it's impossible to write a dissertation in such a period of time, but to help with discussions or not super long essays, it's easy for them. In general, the guys have a big list of services that you can find on their website.

The database of writers is published in the public domain. You can easily check the rating and areas of interest. As a side note, the average success rate for in-house writers is 98%.

On Sitejabber, there are over 28,000! reviews published with an overall score of 4.8. This is really impressive and proves how strong the team of writers works at EssayPro!

What else is noteworthy?

There are two features that I simply have no right to omit: multilingualism and a strict anti-plagiarism policy. They've made this maximally transparent, btw. EssayPro is one of the few writing services that work not only with English but also with Spanish, French, German, Italian, and other languages. It is a very cool feature if you have a foreign language as a requirement in college.

Plagiarism is both not accepted and not produced. I've already checked out their Plagiarism Checker Tool to check text for plagiarism. However, there is a character limit – 3000 characters. I specifically checked the plagiarized text and the tool found specific sentences with “stolen” text.

Pricing

At EssayPro, they understand that every student's budget and needs are unique. Writing a full paper from scratch? That'll start at $12 per page – a fair investment for original, meticulously crafted work, but still pretty pricey. Not every student needs a complete paper, though.

Maybe they just need some polishing. For those, rewriting services here begin at $8.40 per page. Just the right thing to refine the existing drafts without breaking the bank.

If you need a professional eye to tighten your prose, editing comes in at $6 per page. It's an affordable option considering the quality. It's hard to find anything better.

Remember: the more time you give your expert, the more you save. Plan ahead!

EssayPro Q&A

What's the most popular EssayPro feature?

In my opinion, it's the acceptance of urgent deadlines. I can count on my fingers the providers who take orders with a deadline of one hour and REALLY fulfill the order in one hour. EssayPro can and it is proven.

Does EssayPro have a top writer feature?

Yes, they have. Guess what? For free! Depending on the cost and complexity of your order, this feature is also available.

How can I get in touch with the operator?

The customer service has made me happy. The operator responds quickly, literally within one minute. You can contact customer support via Live Chat on the website or via WhatsApp. The operator Max answered all my questions about the free perks.

#4 99papers – The Best Choice for Unconventional Academic Requests

99papers has the most rewarding perks!

Foundation Year: 2009

Min price per page (undergrad level): $16.72

Min price per page (MA level): $20.98

Revision period: 10-20 days

Free adds-in: Title page, bibliography, originality check, formatting, outline

Rating on ScamFighter: 2/5

Why Them?

Do you want to save up to $130? A totally doable task with 99papers! They have been successfully producing top-notch academic papers for almost 9 years providing help to hundreds of students every day. With 950+ writers on board, that's a pretty attainable goal.

I ordered some pharmaceutical papers from them in my third year. The experience was not the most unequivocal: some papers were great, while others needed a lot of revisions. However, this course was not the most ordinary and the requirements were tough. I worked with one author throughout the semester, and he understood the level of my expectations. That's worth a lot!

Their prices are slightly above average starting at $12.46, however, they make up for that by accepting work an hour before the deadline. In my opinion, 99papers is a godsend for specific projects with multiple requirements.

Perks for Budget-Savvy Students

I'm telling you, 99 Papers is my academic lifesaver. Those unlimited revisions? They're my secret weapon when my professor is extra picky. And let's talk money – with installment plans for bigger orders, I can actually breathe when I'm ordering a major paper.

The best part? All those extras that used to cost a fortune are now totally free. Title page, bibliography, originality check – boom, all included. No more hunting for formatting help or worrying about plagiarism.

Not the lowest prices are justified by the really nice adds-in I also used the coupon code 'bnft15' to get 15% off my first order. Check it out!

What Students Say

The good news? They've got some awesome perks. Free revisions, flexible payments, and extras like free title pages and plagiarism checks. Students can grab a sweet 15% off their first order and even get a top writer for free on complex projects.

But here's the real scoop: results can vary. Some students love how quickly they deliver papers, while others wish the quality was more consistent. It's like ordering a pizza - sometimes it's exactly what you wanted, sometimes it's just okay.

The platform works hard to support students with tight deadlines and tricky assignments. They offer everything from short essays to complex dissertations, and they're pretty flexible about how you pay.

My advice? Use their revision options, take advantage of those free features, and communicate clearly with your writer.

4.3 on Sitejabber is a very good result anyway!

99papers Q&A?

How can I save money on my order with 99papers?

Discounts & Rewards Club! They have both regular and seasonal discounts. If you're buying from them for the first time, there's definitely a 15% discount available to you on your first order. With coupon oc99plg, you get a plagiarism report absolutely for free (including Turnitin).

What if even with the discounts I can't afford to make an order?

That's totally okay. We all have hardships that happen. 99papers is a unique site that offers a fairly gentle installment plan. If your order is over $600, you are guaranteed to be able to break the payment into installments.

How long do I have to wait to match with a writer?

You don't have to wait! A customer service representative will quickly match you with the right writer. 99papers have 950+ authors in-house, can you imagine! You will most likely be offered several authors to choose from.

#5 ExtraEssay – Top-tier Solution for Personalized Essays

ExtraEssay knows what to offer!

Foundation Year: 2013

Min price per page (undergrad level): $11

Min price per page (MA level): $14

Revision period: 14-30 days

Free adds-in: Simple English

Rating on ScamFighter: 1.6/5

Why Them?

I read a lot of different reviews about this provider and decided to give ExtraEssay a try. What initially caught my attention was their promise of subject-matter writers and a personalized approach to academic assignments. Sounds quite promising!

The service stands out with some compelling features:

Lightning-fast turnaround (as quick as 1 hour!)

Precise writer matching based on your specific requirements

Guaranteed human-written content

High confidentiality standards

Beyond writing quality, they offer robust technical infrastructure. Client anonymity through unique ID assignments and non-disclosure agreements with all writers makes this space absolutely safe.

Personalization is the strongest point of this provider. When I was exploring their website, I came across an interesting feature–Simple English. If you're an international student or just don't want your work to sound too fancy, this add-in really helps.

Prices for MA papers start at $14-$16 per page. I would say this is well above average and there are more affordable options in the market.

What Else?

Do you know how they hire research paper writers? They have refined the writer selection technique and made the process as efficient as possible. How? AI. The system scans the database and selects writers for your order based on seven metrics. The support service additionally checks the selection proposed by AI and connects you with the writer. Perfect use of AI without compromising academic integrity!

But as for extra features, ExtraEssay is not so clear-cut. What many writing services offer for free is different here. For example, an initial draft will cost you +2.79$ to the final cost of the paper. Plagiarism report will be $14.99, and 1-page summary +24.99$. The quality of papers written by Essay Paper writers is really high, but the price tag hits the pocket.

What Students Say

Having a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Sitejabber based on over 150 reviews means proving to your audience that their services can be trusted. What students appreciate most is the precise adherence to instructions, reasonable sources and references, and openness to students even after the order is turned in. Barring slightly high prices, consider this provider carefully.

ExtraEssay Q&A

I am a STEM student. Does ExtraEssay only write papers?

Of course not! MATLAB and Simulink tasks? Easy! Density estimation? Sure! ExtraEssay has a lot of feedback on programming and statistics assignments. I am not into it, but they can definitely help you.

What is the Customer Area on ExtraEssay?

It's a collective for all the steps that are required to fulfill your order. This is the place where you specify the requirements for the assignment, upload the necessary materials and communicate with your helper. Everything is set up to simplify your experience!

Since ExtraEssay has professional writers, are there materials to improve your academic performance?

Yes, many writers are busy doing more than just fulfilling orders. They share their experiences. In the Blog section, you will find useful articles that will not only help you to tackle your assignment but also to increase your GPA. This knowledge is absolutely free!

#6 GradeMiners – Your Reliable GPA Savior

Fast Turnitin-safe papers!

Foundation Year: 2013

Min price per page (undergrad level): $17.05

Min price per page (MA level): $21.31

Revision period: 14-30 days

Rating on ScamFighter: 2.37/5

Why Them?

Want to improve your GPA without losing funds? Let’s check this option! I stumbled upon GradeMinters when searching for a reliable writing service. Established in 2015, they've been around long enough to understand student needs. With almost 200 reviews averaging 4.6 stars, they seemed worth investigating.

What Features to Try?

The service offers an impressive range of academic writing help. Need an essay, dissertation, or coursework? They've got you covered. Their price calculator lets you estimate costs quickly, though it's not the most user-friendly tool. Another standout feature is their flexible deadlines – you can order work with timelines from just 1 hour to 20 days.

What Else?

Let me be straight – GradeMiners has pros and cons. Their support team is polite and available 24/7, but expect some waiting time to connect with a real person. The prices are steep (starting at $12.78 per page with some adds-in), but there is a bunch of freebies:

Citation Generator

Title Page Generator

Grammar Checker Online

Spell Checker

Essay Typer

Good for students who need flexibility, but be prepared to request revisions. They make revisions for free and make sure the customer gets a polished product.

GradeMiners Q&A

One week is not enough time to check the quality of work for me. What to do in such a case?

GradeMinters offers one of the most extensive revision periods on the market. Free, unlimited revisions within 14-30 days depending on order volume. During this period, the writer will make amendments if necessary.

I need to clarify details urgently, but don't want to waste time on chat. Is it possible to contact the support service in another way?

I wondered about this question not with GradeMinters specifically. You may have noticed that many providers implement AI operators, which does not always meet your needs. These guys have a phone line that is available 24/7. Here's the phone number: +18459993026

What payment options are available on GradeMinors?

Payment options are quite varied. I prefer GooglePay. Discover, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa are also available.

How to Avoid Scam Writing Services? Be Ready for Spring Semester 2025!

Sometimes it’s just smarter to pay someone to write my paper. As a student who was struggling with my studies and looking for help, I've learned some hard lessons about spotting potential scams. I know what's bothering you. With the spring semester of 2025 approaching, I'll share my insider guide to protecting yourself and your academic integrity.

The digital landscape of custom research paper services is a minefield of potential risks. Most students fall into traps because they don't dig deeper than the surface-level promises of these websites. I want us to go beyond the typical checking reviews and comparing prices.

Social Media Investigation

Social media has become my secret weapon for vetting writing services. Instead of just looking at a website, I dive into their digital footprint. I examine their social media accounts, track down employee LinkedIn profiles, and look for any inconsistencies in their online presence. It’s the best resource for credible digital interactions.

The Communication Stress Test

My most unexpected strategy is what I call the "communication stress test." I deliberately send complex, slightly ambiguous inquiries to test how the service responds. A genuine writing service will provide personalized, knowledgeable responses that demonstrate real expertise. Scam services typically reply with generic, copy-paste templates or become evasive when pressed for details.

Tech-Savvy Verification

Tech-savvy students can take their investigation even further. I use website analysis tools to uncover the site's true history. Domain registration details, hosting information, and site age can reveal a lot about a service's legitimacy. Some services create multiple websites with identical content, hoping to catch unsuspecting students – a red flag that's easy to spot with the right tools.

Some Other Red Flags to Absolutely Avoid

Extremely low prices that seem unbelievable

No clear communication channels

Lack of specific information about their writers

Promises of guaranteed top grades

Unusual or unsecured payment methods

Aggressive sales tactics

Generic, copy-paste responses

Inability to explain specific academic requirements

A final piece of advice: create a dedicated email account for initial communications with writing services. This simple step helps you track interactions and protects your primary email from potential spam or unwanted solicitations.

Writing Services as a Learning Tool: Improve Your Academic Performance

As I said, cheating is completely useless if you do want to learn something. It's also quite time-consuming. I've learned that online research paper writing help is not just about getting an assignment done – it can be a powerful learning tool when used strategically. Think of them like an academic training partner, not a shortcut to success.

Analyze Professional Work

Most students see writing services as a last resort, but I've discovered they can be incredible learning resources. When you receive your order, don't rush to submit it right away. Study what techniques and approaches the writer used. Perhaps something will work for your future assignments, who knows? Examine how the author constructed arguments and integrated academic language. There are always specific mechanics behind excellent academic writing.

Compare What You Got and What You Have

Compare the delivered work with your previous drafts. Notice the nuanced differences in sentence structure and how arguments flow. Take a piece of paper and write out the pros and cons of your paper and the paper you got. Critical thinking, right?

Ask Your Writer

Not all authors are happy to answer questions, let's be honest. Their task is to send you a quality completed order. However, more often than not, writers are not reluctant to clarify difficult points. Take advantage of this opportunity during the revision period. It works the same way as tutoring. It has helped me several times, as professors often asked questions on my papers. The goal is continuous academic improvement, not just completing assignments.

Keep Ethical Boundaries

Writing services support learning, but they're not substitutes for personal effort. Always maintain academic integrity. Use papers as reference materials, or study guides to develop your own understanding. Treat them as sophisticated study resources. That way you won't feel guilty about taking advantage of her. I know what I'm talking about.

Don't Spend Money Recklessly

Paying for a writing service is an investment in your academic skill development. Budget strategically, perhaps allocating funds for 1-2 papers per semester that can serve as advanced learning resources. The cost is comparable to specialized textbooks or additional tutoring sessions.

The most successful students view academic support services as collaborative partners in their educational journey, not magical solutions. Your critical thinking, personal growth, and genuine understanding remain the most important aspects of learning.

Final Thoughts

Six best research paper writing services. Affordable yet superb paper help. I've learned that academic support isn't about finding an easy way out. It's about finding resources that can help you grow and understand your coursework better.

Each service I explored offers something unique like quick turnaround times or specialized writing support. But before you decide to purchase research paper service, think about if you can do it without outside help. If yes, do it yourself.

The best approach is to treat these writing services like a study partner. Look at the work your helper produces and use that knowledge to improve your own writing and academic skills. Don't just submit the work – learn from it.

