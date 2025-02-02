Big news for travelers to the east: Air India returns to Israel

After months without direct flights to India, Air India, the national airline of India, has announced that it will return to Israeli skies soon. Starting March 2, 2025, the airline will operate five weekly flights on the Tel Aviv-New Delhi route. This is significant news for anyone planning a trip to the East. Air India’s return joins a number of foreign airlines that have announced their intention to resume flights to Israel since the signing of the ceasefire agreement.

The planned schedule includes departures from Tel Aviv in the evening and arrivals in New Delhi in the early morning hours. Return flights will depart from New Delhi in the afternoon and arrive in Tel Aviv in the evening.

In addition to the direct route, Air India will offer significant connections to other destinations, including Bangkok, Kathmandu, Singapore, Colombo, and Australia. This move is expected to strengthen ties between Israel and India in the fields of technology, trade, and tourism.

Streets of New Delhi, India (credit: REUTERS)

After merging with Vistara, Air India now has a combined fleet of 300 aircraft serving 55 domestic destinations and 48 international destinations. The new flights will be operated using Boeing Dreamliners, offering full service and maximum comfort.

It is important to note that Air India will be the only airline operating direct flights from Israel to India after El Al decided not to renew flights to India in the near future.