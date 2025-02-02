Art or fashion? What’s happening at the Louvre will change everything you thought

Karl Lagerfeld always claimed that “art is art, and fashion is fashion,” but the new exhibition at the Louvre is set to prove that the legendary designer might have been wrong. For the first time in its history, the world-famous museum is hosting a magnificent fashion exhibition showcasing 70 garments and 30 accessories from five decades of haute couture, proving that the boundary between art and fashion is thinner than ever. A dress designed by Donatella Versace for the Versace fashion house from the F/W 2002-2003 collection, displayed at the ''Louvre Couture'' exhibition (credit: REUTERS)

“The Louvre exhibition is much more than just another clothing display,” explains Laurence de Car, the president of the museum, to CNN. “It’s an opportunity to show that the Louvre is more than just the Mona Lisa.” Among the stunning items on display: A metallic mesh dress by Versace from 1997, which was hand-woven for 600 hours, and a stunning crystal dress by Dolce & Gabbana that echoes 11th-century mosaics.

A dress from the Mugler fashion house from 1995-1996, displayed at the exhibition (credit: REUTERS) A dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld for the Chanel fashion house, displayed at the exhibition (credit: REUTERS)

What’s especially exciting is to see the dialogue between the works: A Chanel embroidered jacket designed by Karl Lagerfeld, inspired by an 18th-century antique wardrobe, an exquisite Dior gown displayed next to a portrait of Louis XIV, and contemporary armor dresses by Balenciaga that echo Joan of Arc.

A dress designed by John Galliano for the fashion house Christian Dior is on display at the exhibition (photo: Reuters). A dress designed by John Galliano for the Christian Dior fashion house, displayed at the exhibition (credit: REUTERS)

The museum isn’t stopping at the exhibition alone – in March, the Louvre will host an event already being called the “First French Met Gala,” which is expected to attract the elite of the fashion and art world to Paris. A dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, displayed at the exhibition (credit: REUTERS)