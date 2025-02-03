Chinese opposition? It exists, and it will come from Dacia

Now it’s official: Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot confirmed that the fourth generation of the Dacia Sandero will also be sold as an electric vehicle. This is a very significant announcement for two reasons. The first is that the Sandero has been one of the best-selling cars in Europe in recent years and the best-seller in 2024 with around 310,000 units. This means there is definitely potential for an affordable electric car from Dacia. The second reason is that after the current handwringing, mutual grumbling, and chest-thumping, it’s clear to everyone that in one way or another, Chinese manufacturers will enter Europe - and when that happens, European manufacturers must have a ready answer.

The next generation Sandero could be that answer. Let's start with the price. Currently, the price hovers around €10,000 for the base version. If the manufacturer wants to continue winning with a product that is not only simple but also affordable, it will aim to keep the price close to a reasonable gap. How reasonable? That’s a question whose answer can change from market to market, depending on government subsidies and other benefits. At this stage, it's hard to pinpoint an exact number, or even commit to a price difference that would make it an attractive alternative. Dacia Spring, the plan was to market it, Hamas had other plans (credit: DACIA)

The key for Dacia to maintain the low price is hinted at in Le Vot's announcement that the car will not use a new, dedicated platform, which is also more expensive. Instead, it will continue using the current CMF B platform. Another expensive component in an electric car, as is well known, is the battery. Here, the approach is also focused on savings. The CEO clarified that the data that other manufacturers chase, like a range of 500 km and fast charging, are not in their plans. What is? The consideration of using cheaper battery types, like those based on sodium, to lower costs.

To a large extent, this was also the message of the Spring, the current small electric model from the manufacturer introduced in 2020. The mini car has a 26.8 kWh battery, an official range of only 220 km, and two motor versions: 45 or 65 hp. The lower version reaches 100 km/h in 20 seconds, and the more powerful one in 14 very slow seconds. And it’s not like you can stop for a moment to recharge the batteries; DC charging is only available in the higher trims, and even then, at 30 kW. Speaking of trim levels, the equipment list is shorter than the 242 cm of its wheelbase. Plans for its marketing in Israel were already in place, and a few dozen units arrived, but these were burned along with hundreds of cars in October due to a Hamas rocket hitting the importer’s delivery facility, along with the chances of seeing it in Israel. Spring sales in Europe were significantly affected last year due to tariffs on cars made in China, a drop in demand for electric cars, and changes in tax policies in some European countries.