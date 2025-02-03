The Chinese manufacturers' battle: Chery joins the off-road float vehicle race

After Dongfeng's M HERO and BYD's U8, it turns out that Chery is also joining the race of off-road monsters, with a larger and stronger model than its competitors. The three new models, the G700, the F700 pickup, and the G900, are expected to begin selling in China in the third quarter of 2025, with intentions to export them to other markets, with Europe definitely being considered.

Jetour is a relatively young brand, introduced in 2018, offering rugged or at least rugged-looking off-road vehicles. The news this year is that this brand is evolving into another sub-brand called Zongheng, which takes the off-road story deeper beyond the road and higher in terms of positioning. Under this sub-brand, the new models will be sold. Up to 8.5 km/h and 40 minutes in water (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

The G700, as is common with the Chinese, is a mix of familiar Western models. In this case, it’s a Land Rover Defender that collided with a Ford Bronco and collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The body is 5.1 meters long, with a wheelbase of 310 cm. Below it, it features a classic ladder frame and the use of air suspension that can lift it to a height allowing ground clearance between 15 and 35 cm.

In the driver's area, there is no traditional dashboard, but a narrow screen that stretches across most of the passenger compartment, and below it, the multimedia screen also serves as the dashboard. The seating arrangement is for six passengers in a 2-2-2 configuration. The BYD needs to be checked after this swim, what about the Jetour? (credit: Manufacturer's Website)

The F700 is the pickup version using the same platform. However, it has rear suicide doors, and the side mirrors are replaced by cameras. It’s likely that these two features won’t survive into the production model and are only for display purposes.

Speaking of displays, there’s also the flagship model, the G900, which hasn’t even been shown at the prototype or pre-production level. This model is larger than the G700, with a squared-off front design and a rear section that at least looks like a compromise between two design teams—one wanted a cube, and the other a crossover coupe. This vehicle will feature the most powerful powertrain from the manufacturer (details to follow). But for now, what we’ve seen of it are teasers showing its ability to make "on-the-spot" turns similar to Mercedes' electric G-Class and its ability to float on water.

Its floating time is limited to 40 minutes, and it moves at a speed of up to 8.5 km/h. Much faster than the U8, which reaches 3 km/h on water for half an hour. The manufacturer does not specify, but it's likely that, like the U8, this is not a feature for crossing the Sea of Galilee, but rather a form of emergency capability. As evidence, in the case of the U8, the manufacturer’s instructions are that the vehicle should not be used again after floating until it is taken to a service center for a system check.

The vehicles will be powered by two power units. The first is a plug-in hybrid using a 2.0-liter engine with 208 horsepower and a front electric motor with 282 horsepower, with a separate gearbox and another motor in the rear with 402 horsepower. The second engine is a type of plug-in hybrid where the gasoline engine is not connected to the wheels but serves as a generator. Here too, it’s a 2.0-liter engine with identical power output, and it charges the battery that powers four electric motors with a total of 1,572 horsepower—400 horsepower more than BYD's U8. In both cases, the batteries can be charged at ultra-high speed due to an 800-volt system. According to the manufacturer, six minutes will take the vehicle from 20% to 80% charge. The charging rate was not specified.

The Jetour T2, with 22 cm of ground clearance, 28/30-degree approach and departure anglesJetour T2, with 22 cm of ground clearance, 28/30-degree approach and departure angles/CheryDriver's AreaDriver's Area/CheryIn 2024, Jetour sold 568,000 vehicles, an 80.3% increase compared to 2023, and the target for this year is 800,000. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Jetour T2, for example, measures 4.78 meters in length, with a wheelbase of 280 cm and five seats. It is equipped with either gasoline or plug-in hybrid powertrains, with an electric range of 100-160 km, depending on the battery size (26.7 kWh or 43.2 kWh). It features a unibody frame, all-wheel drive, with 22 cm of ground clearance and approach and departure angles of 28/30 degrees.

Currently, despite its presence in South Africa, Malaysia, and Indonesia, the Jetour brand is not widely marketed outside of China, but this is expected to change soon. In Israel, Chery is represented by Frisbee (formerly Karsow), which markets Chery models, and BYD is represented by Calmobil, which markets JAC models. It’s unclear which of them will import Jetour, but this represents potential competition for Subaru models and some Jeep models.