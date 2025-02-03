Review: Lenovo Tab Plus – the tablet that honors its purpose

I’ll admit it. For many years after the launch of the first iPad in 2010, I struggled to understand its true purpose. Tablets with styluses seemed far more interesting and useful to me, but stylus-less tablets from all brands always struck me as puzzling products. They neither replaced laptops nor smartphones, and they lacked a clear purpose. When I first received Lenovo’s Tab Plus tablet (model TB351FU), I realized this one was something different. Lenovo Tab Plus (credit: Yarden Moreno)

Lenovo Tab Plus – Design – The Stand That Supported Me

From the very first time I held the Tab Plus, it felt different. Half of the device’s back protrudes outward, not just because it’s happy to see me. The protruding part features a hidden groove (I promise that’s the last joke), which functions as a foldable stand. I had a “why didn’t they think of this sooner?” moment when I saw this robust and efficient mechanism, which doesn’t interfere with usability if you don’t want to use it. The stand can fold to an upright position, allowing control over the desired angle, but it doesn’t rotate, meaning you can’t position the tablet vertically.

The restriction to landscape orientation isn’t arbitrary, as the back’s protrusion serves another purpose. Large speakers, relatively speaking for tablets, from JBL are installed on both sides, hinting at the Tab Plus’s primary purpose. Alongside this dedicated speaker housing, the device is 7.7 mm thick, with an 11.5-inch screen. Weighing 650 grams, it’s not the lightest device on the market, but the stand makes long holding times much easier.

Lenovo Tab Plus – Clear and Powerful Sound

From the first glance at the Tab Plus, its purpose is immediately clear. Videos, series, and music sound excellent on this device. In fact, from afar, you might mistake the source of the latest musical sounds from my room as a dedicated speaker. Lenovo’s efforts to include eight Hi-Fi JBL speakers with a total power of 26 watts paid off. The sound is clean and clear, even at high (or very high) volume levels. The excellent sound separation provides a detail-rich experience I haven’t heard from non-dedicated speaker devices. The bass is prominent thanks to the four woofers, but it doesn’t overpower other frequencies, and the overall sound profile is balanced and satisfying.

Display – Gets the Job Done

The Tab Plus’s screen lived up to my high expectations. As a tablet primarily intended for content consumption, it fulfills its role well, with a maximum resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and a 2K display. Its 90Hz refresh rate isn’t the highest on the market, but the image remains smooth and adequate for most uses. Brightness is generally sufficient, with 400 nits, making the display clear even in strong lighting. However, it struggles under Israel’s intense sunlight, although I haven’t yet encountered a device that could truly compete with it.

The screen’s main issue isn’t the display itself. The tablet’s screen tends to reflect more than average, making it ideal for those who like to admire their reflection in dark scenes. Another point, which I only noticed after reading the manufacturer’s promise, is fingerprint resistance. Lenovo claims the surface repels fingerprints, but in reality, not only are fingerprints highly visible, they’re also hard to remove without specialized screen-cleaning fluid. Still, this is a minor issue that can likely be resolved easily with a suitable screen protector.

Performance – Not the Strongest Processor in the Factory

The Tab Plus’s focus on content consumption is evident when you push it too hard. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which has been used in various mid-range devices for about three years. This choice allowed Lenovo to reduce the tablet’s cost while maintaining decent performance for common uses.

Watching movies, series, and videos, browsing the internet, and playing various games all work smoothly without freezes or crashes. Even heavier games like PUBG run easily (though I've never understood how anyone can comfortably play on such a large device). With very heavy content, like ultra-high-quality movies, the screen may stutter, showing signs of struggle. However, this occurs rarely.

In terms of battery life, the Tab Plus proved diligent, lasting about 15 hours of use with its 8,600mAh battery. However, this varies greatly depending on usage type. Watching content and browsing the web had little impact on the battery, but playing games or running heavier content drained it significantly faster. For example, an hour of continuous PUBG play depleted over 30% of the battery, so if you plan on several hours of heavy use, consider having a charger handy.

Price

NIS 1,300 for the 128GB version

NIS 1,430 for the 256GB version

Bottom Line – A Unique Tablet for Everyday Use

In conclusion, unlike many tablets and other products on the market, Lenovo has clearly defined the Tab Plus’s purpose, which isn’t a bad thing at all. The tablet is designed and equipped to consume media conveniently and efficiently. Uses like watching content during trips or flights, sharing media with others, or even viewing recipes in the kitchen when your hands are busy, seem to be the Tab Plus’s natural environment. Heavy users seeking exceptionally impressive performance may not find what they’re looking for here but might just forget about it while diving into a good show.