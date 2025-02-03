SURI – A Modern Revolution in the World of Judaica

Meet SURI – Born in Israel to an American mother and an Israeli father, SURI grew up with a passion for design and curiosity for Jewish tradition. Since childhood, she loved designing spaces, always searching for the perfect accessory to bring the right touch to a Jewish home. However, the biggest challenge was finding contemporary and chic Judaica designs.

Most items available in the market appeared outdated and disconnected from the spirit of the times. This gap inspired her to take action and establish the brand SURI – a brand that brings traditional Judaica to center stage with innovative and elegant designs.

SURI was created with the ambition to elevate Judaica products, transforming them into works of art. Jewish tradition, preserved for thousands of years, is given new life and a contemporary interpretation. The brand seeks to bridge generations, make Judaica accessible to younger audiences, and demonstrate that traditional items – such as mezuzahs or Kiddush cups – can combine modern style with deep roots.

SURI does not work alone. Her team, made up of dedicated designers and skilled professionals, works tirelessly to ensure that every item meets the highest standards of quality, aesthetics, and design.

On the brand’s website, you can find a wide range of products, including stylish mezuzahs at accessible prices, along with other items that merge tradition with modern style. The website is user-friendly, allowing customers to easily choose their favorite products.

Visit the SURI website and discover how Jewish tradition can appear in the 21st century – fresh, designed, and meaningful.

Also you can visit the international website of SURI (credit: SIGMA Photography)

The Perfect Facial Cleansing Gel by Dermalogica

Special Cleansing Gel – a foaming facial cleanser suitable for all skin types. This foaming, soap-free cleanser helps achieve a deeper and healthier skin cleanse.

It does not contain artificial fragrances or colors, does not dry out the skin, and does not harm the skin's protective outer layer. This soap-free product removes dirt, oil, and makeup residues from the skin without causing any irritation. It contains extracts from the soapwort plant for natural foaming and skin cleansing, along with lavender and mint extracts for a cooling and soothing effect.

Price: 218 ₪

Available at sales points and on the website (credit: PR)

Laline Presents the Snow White Collection Inspired by Disney

The cosmetics chain Laline is launching a unique limited-edition collection inspired by Snow White, Disney's first princess. The collection includes a variety of cosmetics and accessories in the scent of PEACH & WHITE FLOWERS, combining magical design with soft, floral fragrances.

Key products in the collection include: body cream enriched with natural oils (89.90 ₪ for 200ml), bath and body foam (79.90 ₪ for 500ml), hand cream starting at 24.90 ₪, body scrub (69.90 ₪ for 240g), perfumed body mist (99.90 ₪ for 100ml), and charming accessories such as designer toiletry bags, a red heart-shaped mirror, and bow-adorned gift boxes starting at 19.90 ₪.

According to Ori Goren, VP of Marketing, the collection combines the magic of Snow White with a modern touch, inviting everyone to connect with the optimism and beauty of fairytale traditions.

Available at all Laline branches and on the website (credit: IDAN MALKA)

KÉRASTASE Launches the PREMIÈRE Series for Hair Repair and Calcium Removal

The luxury haircare brand KÉRASTASE introduces the PREMIÈRE series, designed for repairing damaged hair, removing excess calcium accumulated in Israel's hard water, and restoring shine and flexibility to the hair.

The series offers dual treatment by removing excess calcium that causes stiff and brittle hair while repairing keratin bonds in the hair. It features active ingredients such as citric acid and glycine to repair hair inside and out.

Results include 93% damage repair for damaged hair and prevention of the damage cycle. Products in the series include a pre-shampoo treatment, cleansing bath (shampoo), conditioner, restorative mask, anti-frizz serum, and restorative oil. The shampoo in this series won the ELLE award for haircare in 2025.

Prices range from 154.90 ₪ to 229.90 ₪. The products are available at select stores, authorized salons, and online platforms. (credit: PR)

The "Heart of Anna" by Impress

The leading jewelry and watch brand "Impress" introduces the sparkling jewelry piece that will make your heart shine – the "Heart of Anna" necklace and pendant, available at a festive price of just 990 ₪.

This classic, elegant, and stunning heart-shaped pendant is set with 46 natural diamonds and made of 14K gold, available in three color options: white, yellow, or rose gold. Its delicate design adds a luxurious touch to any outfit.

The jewelry is available at "Impress" stores nationwide and on the online website

As a loyal and satisfied customer of Impress for years, 90% of my jewelry comes from them. I love their wide range of jewelry at such accessible prices – perfect! (credit: PR)

Beautycare introduces three refreshing new products in its facial care department, all at budget-friendly prices.

The new products include gold hydrogel eye patches (17.90 ₪), designed to firm the skin around the eyes while brightening and soothing. Ideal for tired skin, dark circles, and under-eye puffiness, these patches are suitable for daily use or special occasions.

Gold anti-aging gel mask (6.90 ₪), enriched with ingredients such as glycerin, vitamin E, and plant extracts, smoothes the skin while improving hydration and texture. It is suitable for soothing and rejuvenating facial skin.

Lip care set (17.50 ₪), a three-step kit for repairing dry and cracked lips, includes a scrub, mask, and serum enriched with plant extracts and butters for deep nourishment.

Available at branches and on the website. For orders: 0747-185-185. (credit: PR)

OATLY Launches Sugar-Free Oat Drink in Israel: No Sugars

The international brand OATLY, a leader in oat-based drinks, launches a new sugar-free drink in Israel with no sugar substitutes or sweeteners.

This lactose-free, vegan, and eco-friendly milk substitute is suitable for drinking, cooking, baking, and coffee. It is enriched with calcium and vitamins B12, B2, and D2, offering a creamy and pleasant texture.

It is especially suitable for those looking to reduce sugar consumption and for consumers seeking a natural and nutritious alternative to dairy products.

The new drink joins OATLY’s existing products in Israel, such as the Barista drink and organic oat drink.

Price: 13-19.5 ₪.

Certification: Badatz Agudat Yisrael.

Available at supermarkets and food chains in Israel. (credit: PR)

The Hostess brand, part of the company Intersun specializing in cleaning and hygiene products, introduces Magic Sponge Sheets – a new solution for easily and quickly cleaning tough and greasy stains from various surfaces.

The new magic sponge sheets by Hostess make cleaning easy, simple, and effective. These thin and flexible sheets are suitable for a wide range of uses: cleaning sinks, bathtubs, ovens, and Formica surfaces, as well as marble, ceramic tiles, refrigerators, stainless steel, windows, and even walls – all with one multi-functional product.

Thanks to their slim and flexible design, the sheets can reach corners and complex surfaces. The package includes 12 sponge sheets, ensuring a quick and efficient cleaning solution is always available.

Price: 9.90 ₪ per package.Hostess products are available at select retailers and on the Intersun website (credit: EFRAT ESHEL)

New at iStore: Scosche MagicMount Travel

The iStore chain, the official importer and distributor of Apple products in Israel, launches the Scosche MagicMount Travel – an innovative and portable mount for phones that support MagSafe.

It offers full MagSafe compatibility, a strong and secure magnetic connection for supported iPhone devices. The foldable and portable design makes it perfect for travel, flights, and daily use, with easy and convenient portability.

The mount provides an adjustable viewing angle for personal needs and maximum comfort. It easily connects to any tripod and is suitable for various scenarios, including flights with food trays.

Price: 159 ₪

Available at iStore branches or online (credit: PR)

COOK AND BAKE, specializing in cooking, baking, and hosting products, presents the Roso Combo collection – innovative cookware with a mix-and-match design.

The collection features a modern and colorful design, combining shades of blue, pink, and gray to create a unique look in the kitchen. It includes a wide range of products, such as pots, pans, and sauté pans in various sizes.

The cookware is of high quality, featuring advanced non-stick coating, uniform heat distribution, compatibility with all types of stovetops (including induction), and dishwasher-safe cleaning.

Safety is a priority, with the products being PFOA-free, lead-free, cadmium-free, and BPA-free.

Price Range:

Pans: 149-339 ₪

Pots: 319-439 ₪

Sauté pans: 339-719 ₪