Bus companies launch a new and upgraded customer service center in Beersheba

The public transportation companies Dan Badarom and Dan Beersheba launched a new and expanded customer service center this week at the central bus station in Beersheba. The upgraded center, which provides public inquiries, route information, and lost and found services, has been significantly expanded both in terms of physical space and manpower.

The companies, which together serve hundreds of thousands of passengers with a fleet of approximately 550 buses in Dan Badarom and about 300 buses in Dan Beersheba, place great importance on improving service for their large customer base. Dan Badarom operates over 300 buses on various routes in the southern region, including Ashkelon, Kiryat Gat, Sderot, Ofakim, and Netivot, while Dan Beersheba carries out approximately 3,300 trips per day within the city, serving around 80,000 passengers on average. Given the extensive scope of operations and the need to provide high-quality service to such a large number of passengers, the decision was made to upgrade and expand the center.

As part of the upgrade, the number of employees at the center has been increased, and operating hours have been extended to enhance service and provide faster, more efficient responses. The new center serves all passengers on public transportation routes in southern Israel, including the Gaza border communities. As part of their commitment to quality service, the companies offer a wide range of contact options, allowing each passenger to reach out in the most convenient way.

Expanding the service in Beersheba (credit: Dan Beersheba)

Contact Information for the Dan Badarom and Dan Beersheba Customer Service Center:

National Call Center: *8787

Dan Badarom Call Center: *5467

Dan Beersheba Call Center: *3527

Email: pniot@danBadarom.co.il / pniot@danbr7.co.il