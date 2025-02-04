Welcome: A new Israeli airline on the way

A major development in the Israeli aviation industry: Kavei Chufsha, which operates the Greek airline Blue Bird Airways and the Cypriot airline TUS, is preparing to establish a new Israeli airline, Passport News has learned exclusively.

Ami Cohen and Arnon Englender, the company's owners, have already entered advanced discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority in preparation for the licensing process. The move, expected to be completed within the coming year, will unify the operations of both airlines under an Israeli flag while maintaining the well-known brands—Blue Bird and TUS.

Activity data from 2023 highlights impressive success: Blue Bird Airways transported 525,452 passengers to and from Israel, accounting for 3.78% of total passenger traffic at Ben Gurion Airport. Meanwhile, TUS Cyprus carried 202,435 passengers, representing 1.45% of the airport's total passenger volume.

The numbers speak for themselves: Together, the two airlines transported 727,887 passengers last year—a figure that would have ranked them fourth in terms of activity at Ben Gurion Airport had they operated as a single entity. This is a particularly notable achievement given that the companies were forced to partially suspend their Israeli operations during the war. TUS Airways (credit: PR)

The ongoing growth of both airlines, along with opportunities in the Israeli aviation market, has led to the decision to establish an Israeli airline, despite the challenges posed by the past year's conflict.

The new airline, which will operate a fleet of seven aircraft, will join the family of Israeli airlines, including El Al, Israir, Arkia, and Air Haifa—the latter having successfully entered the market just this year.

This move is expected to enhance competition in the industry and expand flight offerings to various destinations. The new airline will benefit from the advantages of being an Israeli carrier while leveraging the expertise and infrastructure of the two leading airlines under its ownership.