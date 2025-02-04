Xiaomi's new smartphone, Redmi Note 14 Pro – an island of stability

I personally really like Xiaomi’s Note series in general, mainly because you can find a variety of models tailored to personal use at relatively affordable prices. The latest phone in Xiaomi’s updated series, the Redmi Note 14 Pro + 5G, is no exception, delivering strong performance across all aspects, from its processing system to its camera, and featuring a sturdy and durable design for long-term use—truly a cellular island of stability.

The Pro Plus is equipped with an advanced Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor built on a 4-nanometer process, introduced globally for the first time. This processor delivers fast performance and supports multiple interfaces seamlessly without delays. Additionally, its 5,110mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge provides long hours of uninterrupted operation.

You can use the device for any task you need, whether it’s for work, quick video editing for social media, or even high-level gaming. Beyond just battery capacity, all models feature batteries designed for long-term reliability, retaining up to 80% of their capacity after 1,600 charge cycles (more than four years of use).

To further enhance battery lifespan, the phone features smart charging and aging prediction based on usage pattern analysis, optimizing the charging process while actively maintaining battery health for consistent performance. Additionally, all Pro models include a quick-start function, allowing the phone to power on within seconds after the battery has drained completely.

The device also comes with a high-quality 6.7-inch AMOLED display, designed to be easy on the eyes. The 120Hz refresh rate makes it especially suited for content consumption and gaming. The phone’s ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold and lightweight, while its reinforced aluminum frame and polymer shock-absorbing material improve drop resistance. Xiaomi Store (credit: PR)

The Corning® Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen adds optimal scratch resistance. In addition to being drop- and scratch-resistant, the device is designed for enhanced water and dust resistance, boasting an IP68 rating, making it ideal even in unexpected situations like sudden rain or accidentally dropping it into water.

The camera system is designed and optimized to deliver premium-quality photos. The Pro Plus features an impressive camera setup, which also looks great on the back of the device, including a professional AI-powered 200MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), allowing users to capture incredible details.

Furthermore, the advanced zoom capabilities offer exceptional flexibility—from capturing the smallest details with a 2x and 4x in-sensor zoom without quality loss to reaching faraway subjects with up to 30x digital zoom.

In terms of performance, Google Gemini is available across all models in the series, enhancing the user experience with personalized interactions. Additionally, the Circle to Search with Google feature enables users to search for information around them faster, making everyday tasks simpler and quicker.

In summary, the Pro Plus is a reliable and powerful device with an excellent display and a high-quality camera.Recommended retail price: NIS 2,179.