Every woman is familiar with those days we dedicate to ourselves—or at least should—but we don’t always find the time. And even if we manage to squeeze in a pedicure, then we have to book a facial too, and if we already scheduled a facial, then we need to find time for a manicure. And after somehow cramming all of this into our packed and stressful schedule, we absolutely need a massage.

Okay, hold on before you give up—we found you a beauty haven in the heart of Tel Aviv, one that brings everything together in one place. A one-stop-shop that offers all the services we need between emails, meetings, work, and kids. One place that gives you everything you need, all in one spot. And no, this isn’t sponsored—we really tried it. Cosmetology Tel Aviv (credit: Evgenia Vysotskaya)

A small clinic in the heart of Tel Aviv, Cosmetology Tel Aviv, offers everything you want and need in one place—no running around, no second-guessing, and no traveling from one location to another. Amid the city’s madness, this is a small island of tranquility that feels like stepping into a parallel world—Europe! Just without the antisemitism.

Upon arrival at the clinic, the staff welcomes clients as if they are guests at a private and exclusive tea party. Everything is at a low volume, forcing you to take a moment to relax. The clinic offers the most advanced techniques for eyebrow shaping and lash lifting, including lamination treatments combined with a vitamin and keratin complex that enhances the look of the brows—even the most unruly ones. The place also offers a variety of facial treatments, either non-invasive or involving injections and advanced devices, all performed by skilled and meticulous professionals. Cosmetology Tel Aviv (credit: Evgenia Vysotskaya)

Further inside the spacious clinic, where you can move from one treatment area to another without running into almost anyone, there is a unique treatment that eliminates cellulite and helps remove fat deposits. I tried this treatment myself—not because I have cellulite, but because it’s excellent for tightening loose and weakened skin, whether after weight loss or simply due to time and age. The treatment is non-invasive and uses radio waves and low-frequency sound waves. The rest, you simply have to check out for yourselves.

Alongside these treatments, you’ll find all types of injections, maintenance, and corrections performed by practitioners with 20 years of experience, specializing in injections from the neck up. If you don’t actually need injections, they simply won’t agree to do them. So don’t even try. Cosmetology Tel Aviv (credit: Evgenia Vysotskaya)

Even the manicure and pedicure niche—arguably the most in-demand—has not been neglected here. And if you have a little extra time, you can also enjoy a therapeutic and relaxing massage.

Most of the staff speaks English and Russian. I don’t know if it’s a marketing strategy, but it definitely made me feel like I was abroad—until the moment I stepped outside and it suddenly hit me again: I was in the center of Tel Aviv. On Reines Street, not in Europe.

The treatments were performed at a very high level, and I left feeling that I was in the hands of true professionals. But above all, I must admit—the whole one-stop-shop concept really does it for me. Anyone who lets me check off my entire beauty routine in one day—from a facial to a mani-pedi, Botox, and a massage—has won me over.