MDI Expo 2025 Medical Technologies Conference to be held in mid-February at Avenue Events Center

The MDI Expo Medical Device and Digital Health Community Conference, produced by Semisrael, will take place in less than a month (Tuesday, 18.2) at the Avenue Events and Congress Center. The conference, now in its seventh edition, is expected to host over 800 participants, including designers of medical equipment and devices, digital health solution developers, R&D teams, researchers, regulatory experts, venture capital investors, private investors, managers from technology incubators and innovation centers, physicians, and clinical experts. Alongside the professional conference, a commercial exhibition will be held with approximately 40 exhibitors providing products and services for medical device and digital health developers, as well as a technology showcase featuring startup companies in the innovation area of the venue.

The event presents a unique opportunity for senior professionals in the medical technology sector to build connections, discover business opportunities, and promote collaborations. During MDI Expo 2025, three professional tracks will run in parallel, each featuring ten lectures. The first track will focus on regulatory and quality issues, the second will be dedicated to all aspects of defining and designing a new medical device, and the third will cover software and digital health.

The conference, sponsored by Matrix Medika and GSAP, will feature keynote lectures by Prof. Zeev Rotstein, former CEO of Sheba and Hadassah hospitals; Ruti Keidar, Head of Healthcare at Microsoft EMEA; and Aviram Suchard, CEO of Philips Israel. Additionally, a plenary panel on innovation will be held, moderated by Moshe Kleiman, CEO of Matrix Medika, with participants including Chen Linchevski, co-founder of Iron Nation, and Talor Sax, CEO and partner at eHealth Ventures.

The Digital Healthcare track at MDI Expo 2025 will cover practical applications of digital health, including topics such as the implementation of artificial intelligence in healthcare systems, the use of RTLS (Real-Time Location Systems) to improve hospital operations, and the establishment of a health intelligence agency within the Ministry of Health. The track will feature lectures from experts in the field, including Moshe Kleiman, CEO of Matrix Medika, Prof. Robert Klampner, co-founder and medical director at AISAP, and Dr. Amit Lahavi, CEO of QLOG Technologies.

The Regulation and Quality track at MDI Expo 2025 will focus on compliance with regulations and improving the quality of medical devices, covering topics such as FDA submissions, EU MDR regulations, cybersecurity in medical products, software validation, and human factors in medical device design. Expert lectures will present case studies, insights, and practical solutions.

The Definition and Design track will focus on advanced design methods for developing medical devices. It will feature lectures from industry experts who will present innovative approaches and practical insights for improving product design and development processes.

Shuka Zernovizky, CEO of Semisrael, which produces MDI Expo, estimates that this year’s conference will attract more than 800 industry participants. "The conference includes more than 35 professional lectures delivered by experts in the field. We invite all professionals in the medical device and digital health industry to register, attend, learn, and network. Participation for employees of medical device and digital health companies in Israel is discounted and subsidized, covering all aspects of the conference."