Machsanei Hashuk to launch a product line at prices tens of percent lower than market price

Machsanei Hashuk has announced the launch of the “Basic” series, a range of consumer products priced approximately 20% to 50% lower than the market price. Initially, the series will include 20 products from diverse categories—food, toiletries, dry goods, home maintenance products, and more—later expanding to 50 products. The product prices will be printed directly on the packaging as a commitment by the chain to maintain them for an extended period.

The series will be launched under a White Label format, meaning it will be unbranded and designed minimally to benefit consumers and provide a direct solution from manufacturer to consumer—without additional costs such as branding, marketing, and logistics. The products will be produced by leading manufacturers while maintaining familiar quality and flavors, under kosher supervision by the Badatz Rabbinate. Among the products available will be pretzels, crackers, breakfast cereals, pasta, ptitim (Israeli couscous), canned vegetables, shampoo, fabric softener, garbage bags, and floor cleaner.

For example, a three-pack of canned tomatoes (400g each) will cost NIS 10.9, compared to a similar product priced at NIS 17.9. A 1-liter bottle of fabric softener will cost NIS 6.9, whereas a comparable product costs NIS 15.9. Mini crackers (200g) will be priced at NIS 3.90 compared to NIS 10 for a similar product, and a 1-liter bottle of shampoo will cost NIS 6.90, while a comparable product is priced at NIS 10.

According to Machsanei Hashuk, the overarching goal is “to offer consumers a fair, stable, and long-term alternative for purchases while maintaining high product standards.” The chain’s management stated: “All the data indicates that one of the main burdens on Israeli citizens is the cost of living. The economic measures and tax increases coming in 2025 are expected to add to this burden, so we chose to act quickly to bring about change through this launch, with a promise of uniform, fixed prices throughout the year—allowing consumers to enjoy low prices without relying on temporary promotions.”

The chain also noted that “the product selection in this series also includes items that have seen particularly sharp price increases. We will offer high-quality products at a stable and affordable price, with no fine print or time limits. It is important to remember that while we provide Israeli consumers with a broad range of consumption alternatives, real change will only come from them, based on their openness and willingness to modify consumption habits. Ultimately, the decision of what to take off the shelf and into the shopping cart lies with the consumer, and if demand grows, we will expand the series to include products from additional categories.”