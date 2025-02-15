Sporter expands operations and launches a 1,000+ sqm fitness complex

Sporter, founded in 1993, is a nationwide network with approximately 200 employees, serving around 10,000 members across nine fitness centers throughout the country. The chain offers integrated health and fitness centers, including swimming pools, gyms, studio class halls, and spa facilities.

The new complex at Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall spans over 1,000 square meters and includes a wellness area, studio rooms, and a gym. It offers a variety of classes, such as Pilates with equipment, EMS training, and functional training, with some sessions exclusively for women. Additionally, the chain provides nutritional guidance through a dedicated app at no extra cost for members, with training sessions available for individuals aged 18 and older.

"As part of the network's growth and expansion process, we identified a need and demand for an innovative and comprehensive fitness complex in the Krayot area. After an extensive review of the region, we chose Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall, which, thanks to its strategic location, attracts a new audience alongside a strong local community. We strive to create a complete experience for our members while distinguishing ourselves in the world of fitness and lifestyle clubs," explains Saar Gutman, Vice President of SPORTER.

Ilanit Griowich-Berger, CEO of Sha’ar Hatzafon Mall, added: "The addition of Sporter is a significant step in adapting the mall to modern lifestyles. We see this as an opportunity to create synergy between shopping, entertainment, and a healthy lifestyle, making visits to the mall a holistic and enriching experience."

To celebrate the launch, the chain is offering pre-sale prices. More information can be found on Sporter’s website.