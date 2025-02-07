You won't believe how easy it is to maintain: This is the molecule that keeps you young

We all dream of glowing skin and energy that lasts throughout the day, especially as life’s demands and age start to show their effects. But what if there’s one small molecule that can affect both? Meet NAD+, the cellular component that participates in almost every action of your body.

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is an essential coenzyme found in every cell of the body. It acts as a key player in metabolic processes, including energy production, DNA repair, gene expression regulation, and response to cellular stress. It plays a central role in the process of converting food into energy and is involved in maintaining skin health, repairing UV damage, and reducing inflammation in the body. The higher the NAD+ levels in the body, the better the cell functions.

Over the years, NAD+ levels naturally decrease. This decline affects mitochondrial function (the "power stations" of cells), leading to fatigue, impaired damage repair ability, and signs of aging such as wrinkles, pigmentation, and loss of skin glow. The decline is especially significant during menopause, when hormonal changes weaken cellular processes in the body.

Dr. Emily Taylor, a dermatologist and cell health expert, explains: "NAD+ is one of the most important components for maintaining healthy skin. It participates in DNA repair and is used in collagen, helping the skin maintain its elasticity." Dr. Taylor also highlights the benefits of supplements like NMN and NR, which are being researched as ways to raise NAD+ levels in the body and improve overall health, especially skin health. Proper nutrition, lots of greens (credit: AI)

How to improve NAD+ levels?

Proper Nutrition

A diet rich in Vitamin B3 can help maintain NAD+ levels in the body. Incorporating green vegetables (such as spinach and broccoli), nuts, legumes, and fish like salmon will help support cellular processes and collagen production. A morning green smoothie with spirulina, spinach, and cucumber is a great way to start the day.

Exercise and Sleep

Moderate exercise, such as a daily 20-minute walk or a yoga session, can stimulate the mitochondria and improve their efficiency. Additionally, getting 7-8 hours of quality sleep is crucial for cell repair and energy renewal.

Skincare

Products containing niacinamide are a must in your skincare routine. They help improve skin elasticity, reduce inflammation, and repair UV damage.

NAD+ Supplements

If you're considering adding NMN or NR supplements to your routine, it’s important to start with a low dose and consult a doctor. Research shows significant improvements in energy and skin appearance within a few months of using supplements. A good sleep (credit: AI)

Example NAD+ Routine

In the morning, start with a glass of warm water with lemon and a green smoothie rich in spirulina. For lunch, salmon with broccoli and quinoa can be a perfect choice. In the evening, a rich salad with black lentils, avocado, and sunflower seeds will provide essential nutrients.

Once or twice a week, try intermittent fasting (8-10 hours of eating per day) to encourage cell regeneration processes.

Important Tip If you're experiencing a decline in energy, skin changes, or persistent fatigue, consider trying these methods to improve NAD+ levels in your body. Your cell health is key to glowing skin, sustained energy, and a sense of vitality at any age. Supplements (credit: AI)

