The new skincare brand by Bar Refaeli: "The Jeans and T-Shirt" of the beauty world

Whether you are strong on social media or not, there’s no chance you haven’t heard about Bar Refaeli's new business project. The model and mother of three recently, together with her brother Dor Refaeli, embarked on a new path with the launch of the skincare brand: Livelle, named after her two daughters, Liv and Elle.

Currently, the first drop in the new series includes several products for the face, including: makeup remover, energizing facial soap, serum, eye cream, day cream, and bar soap. The price range is considered quite accessible compared to the branding, with products available exclusively on the official website, priced between NIS 99 to NIS 320.

"I believe that simplicity is true beauty," Refaeli says. "And with a smart, simple, and effective skincare routine, you can achieve amazing results and glowing, healthy skin. The feeling I want to convey through the products is one of confidence and happiness – a feeling of home." Over the years, between business meetings, global travels, photoshoots, and fashion shows, Refaeli developed the understanding that less is more! She tried countless products but always felt something was missing. As someone who always dreamed of an efficient skincare routine, Refaeli went on an in-depth journey to find products that matched her worldview and lifestyle. A committed minimalist and lover of quality basics, she always prefers to be barefoot on the grass, in jeans, a white t-shirt, and with clean skin.

Hence the need for a brand that would be "the jeans and white t-shirt" of the beauty world – one that speaks directly and serves as an effective turning point for consumers and beauty lovers. Beyond the aesthetic design of the various packages – which are fuss-free and highly meticulous – the products are numbered according to the order of use (for those who struggle or are just a bit OCD), developed and manufactured here, in the Holy Land, and approved for use by the Ministry of Health. The products have also been tested by a toxicologist and through dermatological clinical tests in a European laboratory, and are, among other things, safe for use by pregnant women in the audience.