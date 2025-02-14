H&M offers a version of the NIS 99 sweater worn by Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s (43) public appearances are gradually increasing, following the happy news that she has recovered from the cancer she had last year and is already in the recovery process. Great news. If there is one thing to say about the Princess of Wales and the next Queen of England, it’s that she knows how to style her outfits so they become the epitome of refined elegance – even when it comes to casual style. Because let’s face it, if you thought she lived her life in dresses and fancy heels 24/7, you were mistaken. Wearing it year after year - Scotland 2021 (credit: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool, gettyimages)

One of the warm clothing items she has been wearing for several seasons now is a cream-colored sweater with cable knit from Ralph Lauren (about NIS 900). The design features a V-neck with two contrasting stripes in red and blue. Like the ribbed neckline, the long sleeves also have edges adorned with the colorful double stripe typical of the piece.

Ralph Lauren first introduced his 'Cricket' sweater in 1972, and since then, various versions have been released as part of the many collections of the American fashion house, all of which include the soft signature of a feminine fit so closely associated with them. The iconic sweater is inspired by traditional cricket sweaters worn by British players, featuring the classic design with a wide cable knit and a V-neck with colored stripes at the edges. The item quickly became a luxury fashion piece symbolizing sporty elegance in an American-British style, and as mentioned, it has remained part of the brand’s collections over the years.

It was also present in the wardrobe in 2019 (Ireland) (credit: gettyimages, Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS) The accessible version by H&M (credit: H&M PR)

Now it seems that Kate continues to bring timeless style to the masses, as the new drop set to release soon by H&M contains a refreshed and quite similar version of the timeless sweater. This item will cost only NIS 99, an affordable and definitely accessible price for every budget. Made from acrylic fabric, the main difference is the shade of the blue stripe, which has become more vibrant and pronounced in the case of the beloved Swedish fashion chain. In addition to the pleasant texture, the sweater is simply what you would call: where leisure meets luxury, all in an elegant way and at an affordable price to blend with Kate’s polished and effortless style. A variety of uses and added versatility will be available for those holding such a piece during the cooler season – from pairing with comfortable pants and sneakers for the weekend to pairing with tailored pants and cute heels for everyday wear.