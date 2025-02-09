Babylon invests NIS 5M in an entertainment complex to open in Glilot

Babylon Park is expanding its operations with the opening of its tenth park at the Big Fashion Glilot complex. The new complex, set to launch at the end of February, will cover 500 square meters in an innovative open-space design, with an investment of NIS 5M.

The new complex will offer a variety of advanced entertainment experiences, including innovative video games, simulators, virtual reality, and bumper cars. It will be part of the Big Fashion Glilot complex, which is being launched with an investment of NIS 1.7B.

Tal Har Levi, the manager of Babylon Park's operations in Israel, notes that the complex's innovative design will allow maximum flexibility for events and birthdays while addressing the entertainment needs of residents of the Gush Dan area and beyond.

Babylon Park (credit: Daniel Stravo)

The network introduces technological innovation through a dedicated app that allows for pre-loading coins, real-time tracking, and participation in prize challenges. Additionally, a unique solution has been developed to enable the operation of the game machines via mobile phones.

The complex incorporates the seven green alien characters from the network, which convey messages of environmental protection and social values. The park will be open from 9:30 AM to 11:00 PM every day of the week.

Babylon Park, which currently operates international branches in London, Madrid, and Belgrade, is expected to expand soon to the USA and Mexico.