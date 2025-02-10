The AI arms race: How Israel became a supercomputer powerhouse

In an era where artificial intelligence is becoming the primary driver of global technology growth, Israel has joined the exclusive club of nations that own a supercomputer. "Israel-1," the country's first supercomputer, ranks 34th on the list of the world's most powerful computers and is a product of NVIDIA.

In an interview with Lior Novik on the podcast Political Science, Amit Katz, VP of Networking Products at NVIDIA, reveals the story behind the initiative and its strategic importance for Israel. "The needs of AI are growing every day," Katz explains. "Every day, we discover more areas where artificial intelligence can make a difference."

A supercomputer is not just a larger or more powerful computer. According to Katz, it is an advanced network of extremely powerful computers uniquely interconnected to function as a single unit. "It's not just computers wired together," he emphasizes. "The way they are connected and the software running on them are critical."

The capabilities of a supercomputer allow for complex calculations that would take years on regular computers to be completed in just days or weeks. This is particularly essential for training advanced AI models that require processing vast amounts of data.

The decision to place a supercomputer in Israel was no coincidence. "We are a start-up nation," Katz explains. "There is an abundance of brilliant minds here." NVIDIA employs over 4,500 people in Israel, many of whom are top experts in computing and networking. A significant portion of this workforce joined the company following its acquisition of the Israeli firm Mellanox in 2020, a deal Katz describes as "something that will be studied in textbooks as an example of how to do things right." Amit Katz, VP of Networking Products at NVIDIA (credit: Maariv Online)

"Israel-1" is not just a technological project—it is critical infrastructure for Israeli companies working in artificial intelligence. "Most new start-ups, in one way or another, deal with AI," Katz notes. "These companies cannot afford to build such a computer themselves. Through collaborations with partners in medicine, autonomous vehicles, academia, and genetics, we can take the groundbreaking applications being developed in Israel to the next level."

NVIDIA's deep involvement in Israel is evident even in challenging times. During the current war, the company has demonstrated exceptional commitment to the country. "We have many reservists; unfortunately, we have a fallen soldier and a hostage," Katz shares. "NVIDIA employees donated $15 million to support the right causes. As a global company, we care deeply about what happens in Israel."

Katz predicts significant changes in AI in the coming years. He envisions a new world of "Agent-AI"—AI agents specializing in different fields and working together. "We are on the verge of an explosion of applications," he says.

In the hardware sector, the main challenge is improving power efficiency while reducing component size. "When we transitioned from the previous technology to the current one, we improved power efficiency by factors of tens, if not hundreds of percent," Katz points out.

Although it is difficult to predict an exact timeline, Katz believes that within a year or two, we will begin to see the benefits of "Israel-1." "This is the beginning of a revolution," he says. "In ten years, when we talk about supercomputers, we will know what impact it had on the country." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Israel's relatively late entry into the supercomputer club, despite being a tech powerhouse, is attributed to market size. "Although Israel is highly advanced and technologically developed, in the end, we are a small market," Katz explains. "NVIDIA's substantial investment and commitment to Israel played a decisive role in making this happen at this time."

The establishment of "Israel-1" marks a significant step in the evolution of Israel's technology sector. It is not just a technological achievement but also a testament to Israel’s standing as a global leader in artificial intelligence and the strong ties between local industry and major tech companies worldwide. As the field continues to grow and computational needs expand, the importance of supercomputers is only expected to increase.

NVIDIA's GTC Developers Conference will take place in March 2025, where the company’s CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, will present new announcements and developments shaping the future of artificial intelligence.