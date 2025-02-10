Factory 54 unveils multi-million Shekel beauty chain

Factory 54 is expanding its fashion empire into the world of beauty and lifestyle with an unprecedented investment of NIS 90M. In an ambitious move, the group plans to open 12 stores over the next four years, offering luxury skincare, makeup, and fragrance brands—some of which will be introduced to Israel for the first time.

"This idea of establishing a beauty brand has been with us for many years," says Roni Irani, founder and co-owner of the group. "The brands we are bringing cannot currently enter the Israeli market because there isn’t a suitable retail platform for them. This is where we come in, integrating the fashion and beauty worlds. The launch of 'Factory 54 Beauty' is a significant strategic step in bringing leading experiences and brands to Israeli consumers. We are committed to offering a unique platform that meets the highest standards of quality, service, and experience while creating synergy between fashion, beauty, and lifestyle—just as seen in Europe’s major capitals."

The first store, spanning 180 square meters, will open in Glilot in March 2025, while the flagship store, covering 350 square meters, will launch in September 2025 at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall. The locations will include treatment rooms, a professional team of makeup artists and cosmeticians, and private consultation rooms. This week, a dedicated beauty section will also be launched on the Factory 54 website.

FACTORY54 BEAUTY, Glilot (credit: Rendering: Courtesy of Studio Factory 54)

"Beauty brings excitement to life," explains Yifat Irani. "The idea is to create something that allows every woman to express herself. Initially, we will target a female audience, and later, we will expand to men as well. The chain will allow us to expose consumers to new trends and innovative brands."

Among the brands that will be available in the chain: Loewe Home, Jo Malone London, Frederic Malle, Giorgio Armani Beauty, and Tom Ford Beauty. "We have thoroughly researched the field, and we know which brands we need to represent," Irani emphasizes. "These brands appeal to people looking for unique products that are not currently available in Israel." LOEWE for Factory 54 (credit: courtesy of the brand)

The venture will be led by Ido Barak, who has 15 years of experience in the industry and previously served as VP of commerce and sales at the Estée Lauder Group. The price range will be broad—between NIS 150 and NIS 6,000.