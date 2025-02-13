The giant is coming: The machine that will solve the most annoying problem for large families

A revolution in the washing machine market: Haier is launching an innovative washing machine in Israel with a massive capacity of 15 kg, designed for large families and consumers seeking efficient laundry solutions.

The new machine, model HW150-B14986ES8, arrives at the perfect time: against the backdrop of increasing demand for large washing machines and changes in consumer habits, it allows for fewer laundry cycles with larger loads each time, saving time, water, and electricity.

"We are seeing a clear trend of growing demand for large-capacity washing machines," explains Ido Shani, VP of Marketing at Newpan, Haier’s importer in Israel. "Not only among large families but also among consumers who prefer to do laundry less frequently and in larger quantities per cycle."

The new machine features a massive stainless steel drum with internal lighting and an extra-large opening, making it easy to load blankets, bedding, and curtains. It includes 14 built-in programs with advanced functions: a Steam function for high-temperature steam sterilization, a Refresh function for gentle washing, and an i-time function for customizing the cycle duration. Additionally, the machine is equipped with two features to ensure maximum hygiene: Antibacterial Treatment (ABT), which eliminates over 99.8% of bacteria, and a Smart Dual Spray system with two separate nozzles for removing dirt and foam.

The price is currently NIS 4,590, and it is exclusively available at Machsanei Hashmal stores.