Four languages via AI: The innovation of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation

The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, marking over 28 years of impactful activity, was founded in 1996 by Israel’s ninth president, the late Shimon Peres, with the goal of promoting Israel’s prosperity, fostering and spreading Israeli innovation, and paving the way for shared living and sustainable peace among all its citizens and between Israel and its neighbors. Inspired by Peres’ vision, the Israeli Innovation Center was established in early 2019 and is the first and only visitor center of its kind dedicated to Israeli innovation. The center presents the incredible story of Israel, the "Startup Nation."

Over the past five years, the Israeli Innovation Center has hosted more than 300,000 visitors from around the world, including students, educators, leaders, diplomats, business delegations, organizational executives, and opinion leaders. The center selected Verbit as a partner for the accessibility project due to its innovative approach, AI-based technological capabilities, and high accuracy levels, ensuring historical fidelity and compliance with legal standards.

As part of the collaboration, the Israeli Innovation Center underwent an accessibility process, adding subtitles to 500 video clips in four different languages using Verbit’s technology. The transcription in English, Spanish, Hebrew, and Arabic will make the visitor center’s content accessible to hearing-impaired individuals from Israel and abroad, significantly enhancing visitors’ engagement and experience in their native language. The project included the transcription of 15 hours of audio, featuring videos from various sections of the Israeli Innovation Center.

Efrat Duvdevani, CEO of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation: "Language is a vital tool for bridging people. Together with Verbit, the Peres Center invests in translating content to connect people and cultures and to drive innovation and creativity. Verbit’s advanced technology enables us at the Peres Center to make innovation accessible to diverse audiences in Israel and around the world."

Verbit was founded in 2017 and operates from offices in Israel, the U.S., the U.K., Ukraine, and Canada. The company has over 3,000 clients, including some of the world’s largest organizations in the fields of media, technology, academia, and law, such as Fox, CNN, and NBC networks, Harvard, Stanford, and London Business School universities, as well as companies like Coursera, Kaltura, and more.