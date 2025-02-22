One shekel discount for every day of reserve duty: The special benefit from Space

The Space fitness club chain is launching a special campaign in support of reservists, aiming to express appreciation and provide assistance to those engaged in military service. As part of the promotion, anyone serving in the reserves will receive a one-shekel discount for each day of reserve duty they have completed, offering them slightly better conditions for returning to their workout routine.

At Space fitness clubs, membership costs range between NIS 99 and NIS 149 per month, depending on the branch, and the discount is applied to the standard price at each location.

At Space, they state that they "believe that providing help, support, and appreciation to reservists is an integral part of the chain's organizational culture. This is an opportunity to integrate the values of solidarity and gratitude towards those who sacrifice their time for the security of the country. In addition, the chain has continuously donated fitness equipment to soldiers in the field, in order to facilitate and support maintaining physical fitness even under difficult conditions."

Haim Frenkel, CEO and owner of the Space Group: "Space always upholds the values of mutual assistance, solidarity, and gratitude. Reservists do an incredible job for the country's security, and we are proud to support them and help them stay in shape even during their military service routine. This campaign is one way to honor their contribution and provide them with a tailored training experience that supports both physical and mental fitness. We are always here to support them and be part of the community."