The College of Management offers a full scholarship for former hostages

The Academic Track at the College of Management in Rishon LeZion has announced the provision of a full scholarship for any former hostage, enabling them to study for a bachelor's or master's degree at the academic institution. The scholarship, which will be granted without any age restrictions, will cover the full cost of the degree, subject to meeting the college's academic admission requirements.

The scholarship is intended to ease the transition of former hostages into the rehabilitation process after a difficult and challenging period, providing them with an opportunity to return to academic studies and normal life. Each of the former hostages, past and future, will be able to choose their desired field of study and begin their education at the academic institution without financial worries.

"We salute the bravery and resilience of the men and women of Israel who have courageously survived the horrific period of captivity," said Rafi Gamish, CEO of the Academic Track at the College of Management. "We eagerly await the return of the hostages and believe that academic studies can be an important component of their rehabilitation and return to normal life. We are proud to offer them the opportunity to study with us and begin a new chapter in their lives."

The decision to grant scholarships to former hostages is part of broader efforts to support their rehabilitation, which includes psychological support, financial assistance, and opportunities for reintegration into society and the workforce.

