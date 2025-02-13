The global health trend comes to the Negev

The global health trend is coming to the Negev. Dr. Eitan Levitas is bringing the ice bath to the south. According to research from around the world, immersing in an ice bath for a few minutes helps alleviate pain, balance body weight, improve mood, and even assist in coping with anxiety. It also aids in faster recovery from workouts, enhances the well-being of fibromyalgia sufferers, and more.

The ice bath is a treatment that has been well-known in the northern hemisphere for many years, and its benefits are well-documented. However, like any treatment with healing and improvement capabilities, it also comes with risks. In this case, the greatest risk is hypothermia (when the body cools beyond its ability to compensate), and in extreme cases—shock. Therefore, to minimize risks, the treatment is performed in Dr. Levitas' clinic, under the supervision of the medical staff, and only after assessing each individual's health condition for safety. "I don't know of any other place in Israel that offers ice bath immersion under the supervision of a doctor and medical staff," says Dr. Levitas.

Additionally, beyond safety concerns, there is also the issue of hygiene. The solution at Dr. Levitas' clinic is a specific type of ice bath that operates like a small pool—with a water purification and filtration system, along with frequent water replacement. This ensures that the immersion is not only safe but also clean.

Today, ice baths are viewed as a way to support the body's physiological processes, particularly as part of post-workout recovery for individuals following a structured training regimen. After exercise, muscle inflammation builds up, often leading to the muscle soreness we all recognize. Immersion in an ice bath causes blood vessels to constrict upon contact with the cold, reducing swelling and flushing out the inflammatory byproducts accumulated in the muscles. Once out of the water, the blood vessels return to normal function, restoring regular circulation after "cleaning" and refreshing the muscles. This process shortens recovery time between workouts, reduces the likelihood of muscle pain and damage, and decreases the necessary rest period between training sessions. The global health trend comes to the clinic of Dr. Eitan Levitas (credit: Shulamit Ohayon)

Is an Ice Bath Really "Ice"?

"No, according to research, the optimal therapeutic temperature is between 6 to 10 degrees Celsius. Lower temperatures are not more effective but do pose greater risks. Temperatures above 10 degrees are still beneficial up to 15 degrees, but not as much.The ice bath at Dr. Levitas' clinic undergoes constant regulation as part of a water purification and cooling process, maintaining a temperature of 6 degrees for maximum treatment efficiency."

How Long Should You Stay in the Ice Bath?

"As with any training, a gradual approach is necessary. Over time, you can increase your immersion duration—but never beyond 15 minutes.It's perfectly fine if, during your first session, you exit after 2 or 3 minutes. The key is consistency and following the breathing guidance provided during immersion."

How Often Can You Do It?

"Some people immerse every day, every morning, as part of their daily routine. There is no definitive data, but daily immersion is considered safe. Of course, as mentioned earlier, it should follow a gradual adaptation process."

In conclusion, Dr. Levitas explains that ice bath immersion is an effective, research-backed method to reduce inflammation and support both physical and mental well-being. This treatment continues to be extensively studied, and more and more people are becoming aware of its benefits.