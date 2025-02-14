A significant step forward: The Israeli fintech company enters Germany

Okoora, one of the leading companies in embedded finance and FX risk management, has announced its expansion into the German market. The company will offer its embedded financial solutions and core API suite to financial institutions, fintech companies, and non-financial service companies operating in Germany. These organizations can use Okoora’s solutions to manage their operations or integrate them into the services they offer their customers. Okoora’s solutions include multi-currency accounts, global payments, foreign exchange conversions, and currency risk management through hedging, among other features. Additionally, Okoora will expand access and provide support for its SaaS platform for small and medium-sized businesses, as it already does in Poland and Israel.

Alongside its expansion into new geographic markets, Okoora is launching its new global partners program. This initiative invites professionals—including lawyers, insurance agents, accountants, financial consultants, and other experts—to serve as distributors of Okoora’s platform for clients engaged in international business activities. Program participants can benefit from additional income opportunities by offering licenses for the use of the company’s platform, which provides advanced solutions for managing cross-border multi-currency operations.

Okoora offers two profitable partnership models—the affiliate model and the active partner model:

In the affiliate model, partners refer potential clients to Okoora, which handles the negotiation and transaction process. Partners receive up to 50% of the client’s license value in the first year, with potential earnings of tens of thousands of dollars.The second model, the active partner model, allows partners to take full control of the sales process, from identifying potential clients to closing deals. This model offers up to 50% of the total revenue generated from the client over three years, with potential earnings reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"A Significant Milestone"

Benjamin Avraham, founder and CEO of Okoora, stated: "Our expansion into the German market, along with the launch of our global partners program, marks a significant milestone in our growth journey. With the continued acceleration of cross-border trade, the demand for more efficient financial solutions—surpassing those offered by traditional banks—is only increasing. Okoora is proud to be at the forefront of providing these solutions to businesses of all sizes in expanding key markets."

Okoora’s AI-based financial platform, used by tens of thousands of businesses worldwide, enables the opening of FX accounts in over 60 countries, supports transactions in 100 currencies, and facilitates payments and payment collections in 180 countries.