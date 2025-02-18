CYE, a leading company in cyber risk management for organizations, acquires Solvo

CYE, a leading company in cyber risk management for organizations through financial exposure monitoring and prioritized cybersecurity management, announced today the acquisition of the Israeli cybersecurity company Solvo, which specializes in cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM).

This strategic acquisition demonstrates CYE's leading ability in continuous and ongoing cyber risk management across rapidly growing attack surfaces, with a focus on enabling customers to close security gaps in multi-cloud environments.

Solvo’s solution complements CYE’s Hyver platform by providing deep visibility into customers’ digital assets and addressing misconfigurations and other security gaps in their cloud environments. By integrating Solvo’s capabilities in cloud security monitoring and management, CYE will enable businesses to continuously strengthen their defenses across the enterprise environment, reduce the potential impact of risks, and protect their assets in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The expanded capabilities will also enhance solutions offered through partner channels, extend CYE’s market presence, and deliver greater value to the company’s customers.

Reuven Aronashvili, Co-Founder and CEO of CYE: “In a reality where organizations face more complex cyberattacks than ever before, the acquisition of Solvo allows us to offer a tailored solution for today’s dynamic cloud landscape. Combining Solvo’s native cloud capabilities with CYE’s leading platform will enable our customers not only to detect threats but also to gain an accurate business perspective and act quickly and efficiently to protect their organization and assets.”

Shira Shamban, Co-Founder and CEO of Solvo: “Joining forces with CYE is a significant milestone for us. Since the company’s founding, we have been committed to helping customers secure their cloud environments, and by joining CYE, we will be able to offer customers even more powerful tools for managing cyber risks with effective risk reduction and validation solutions. CYE’s extensive resources and market footprint will allow us to continuously improve the security posture of organizations, providing a clear view of the most effective ways to mitigate risks tailored to their evolving cloud environments.”