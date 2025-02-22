Just in time for winter: Restorative and vegan lip mask

New from the MAHUT series by Dr. Marina Landau, a senior dermatologist and one of the world's leading experts in skin rejuvenation – LIP BALM TMSUPCERAT: A nourishing lip mask for restoring and supporting moisture retention in the lips while preventing evaporation. The mask is suitable for daily use to strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier, as well as for intensive use when exposed to extreme external factors such as weather conditions, pollutants, and dryness. It helps restore the epidermal barrier and provides soothing care.

Key Core Ingredients of the Lip Mask:

TMSUPCERAT – a unique complex of ceramides, antioxidants, and peptides developed by Dr. Marina Landau. Proven in skin biopsies conducted on human skin tissue to restore the epidermal barrier.

Grape Seed Oil – rich in Vitamin E, it nourishes the lips with essential fatty acids and provides long-lasting protection. It helps boost cellular metabolism, contributing to skin renewal.

Shea Butter – rich in vitamins A, E, and F, as well as fatty acids, to smooth, soothe, and soften the skin. Its rich and luxurious texture delivers deep and intensive nourishment.

Cocoa Butter – enhances the skin's healing process and soothes it. Cocoa butter is rich in antioxidants, hydrates the lips, and softens them.

Allantoin – a comfrey root extract that calms and softens the skin. Allantoin promotes skin cell regeneration and tissue building.

The product is based on aloe vera leaf extract instead of water, giving it anti-inflammatory, hydrating, and soothing properties. All the products contain the TMSUPCERAT complex, developed by Dr. Landau and clinically proven in skin biopsies to restore the epidermal barrier:

The skin’s natural production of hyaluronic acid increased by 64% within just 24 hours.

The amount of epidermal lipids in the skin increased by 185% within 48 hours, nearly tripling!

The amount of Claudin-1 enzyme in the skin, responsible for the density of the epidermal barrier, increased by 37% within 24 hours.

The activity of the Collagenase enzyme (responsible for collagen breakdown) and the Elastase enzyme (responsible for elastin breakdown) was significantly inhibited by exposure to the complex, proving its strong anti-aging properties.

All MAHUT products are 100% vegan and free of artificial colorants or fragrances.

Price: NIS 140

Where to Buy: Available from certified skin therapists and online at www.mahut.me.