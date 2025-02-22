Day cream for post-menopausal skin with sun protection

The Vichy brand launches Neovadiol, a day cream for post-menopausal skin with SPF50 sun protection. The cream is designed to address the needs of post-menopausal skin: it helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots and improves skin elasticity.

During menopause, hormonal changes accelerate the skin aging process, leading to reduced elasticity, the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, and an uneven skin tone. Additionally, the skin becomes more sensitive to UV exposure, increasing the risk of pigmentation spots.

The cream was developed by Vichy Laboratories to provide an effective solution to these concerns. It has a lightweight texture that absorbs easily and combines active ingredients such as Proxylane, Cassia extract from a plant source, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), and Omega 3-6-9, which nourish the skin. This combination of ingredients works synergistically to improve the skin’s appearance, reduce signs of aging, and protect the skin from sun damage.

The cream also contains an SPF50 sunscreen filter that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This protection is essential for maintaining skin health and preventing further damage caused by sun exposure.

Price: NIS 230.90

Where to buy: Pharm chains, private pharmacies nationwide, health funds, and various online retailers.