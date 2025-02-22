Therapeutic body cream for dry skin with olive oil and papaya

The British skincare brand Dermatonics is launching a therapeutic body cream for dry and cracked skin with olive oil and papaya.

The cream contains olive oil, known for its healing and nourishing properties, which helps restore the skin, provides deep hydration, and restores its natural softness and elasticity. Papaya is known as a fruit rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that aid in skin healing and protect its health.

Additionally, the cream contains 10% urea, which naturally and immediately enhances moisture absorption and retains it for a long time. It is also suitable for seasonal transitions and changing weather conditions, designed to maintain healthy and pleasant skin.

The product is suitable for vegans and vegetarians, for all skin types, with a focus on very dry skin. It does not contain animal-derived ingredients and provides tailored protection for body skin.

Regular use of Dermatonics' body cream keeps the skin soft and pleasant for a long time, contributes to the restoration of dry skin, and is comfortable for daily use.

Price: NIS 119.90

Where: On the website https://dermatonics.co.il/