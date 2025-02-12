Laser-engraved love: What is the new trend in Valentine's Day gifts?

One of the trends gaining momentum over the past year is the addition of personal engravings to gifts. Watches, wallets, and jewelry are becoming personal mementos through the engraving of names, significant dates, or short messages such as phrases or mantras that accompany the couple. Now, the Gentleman chain presents another innovation in the field – smart laser machines, currently available in select branches of the chain and on the website, which are supported by a dedicated app for high-precision engraving. Using the machines, one can engrave images, phrases, or special moments, transforming the gift into both a technological and emotional experience. "The engraving turns an ordinary gift into a unique product with emotional value," says Tal Raz, one of the owners of Gentleman.

''Love in the Air'' sculpture, NIS 289, available on the Gentleman website and in stores (credit: GENTLEMAN STUDIO) Pen with personal engraving (credit: GENTLEMAN STUDIO)

In the category of gifts available for personal engraving for Valentine's Day, one can find watches, jewelry, wallets, lighters, and bags. Alongside all these, the chain also offers couple games, DIY cocktail kits, and gifts designed for shared experiences.

Watch with personal engraving, Gentleman chain (credit: GENTLEMAN STUDIO)

The shift in the perception of Valentine's Day in Israel points to a trend of combining personal gifts with shared experiences. It seems that even in the digital age, couples are looking for ways to create meaningful moments together, blending personal gestures with joint activities.

Available at Gentleman stores and on the website.