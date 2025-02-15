Royal Caribbean launches river cruise company

Royal Caribbean, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises, announced today (Wednesday) the launch of a new company called River Cruises, a river cruise line, and has already ordered the first 10 river ships from the Edge series, set to sail in 2027.

"We are excited to announce our entry into river cruising with the premium Celebrity Cruises brand, to innovate the cruising experience by combining enriching travel experiences," said Jason Liberty, president of Royal Caribbean Group. "Guests will enjoy Celebrity's offerings, bringing the quality and sophistication of our new Edge-class ocean ships to the rivers of Europe with the best hospitality, from food and drink experiences to décor and style. We are thrilled to bring our experience to the river and combine it with authentic itineraries and a wide range of destinations unlike anything else."

According to Udi Schnabel, CEO of Sunorama, the exclusive representative of Royal Caribbean in Israel, "We are excited to announce that Celebrity Cruises' entry into river cruising is a huge development for Israeli tourists. River cruising is a great way to experience Europe in a deep and diverse way compared to ocean cruises. The first river ship of Celebrity Cruises will launch in 2027, and bookings will open soon. We will issue a formal announcement to both the public and travel agents."