Shades of green: The kitchen company's message for Tu Bishvat

Tu Bishvat is a wonderful opportunity to bring nature into the home. The trend of "bringing nature indoors" is one of the leading design trends for 2025.

In the natural design style, we find motifs of using natural wood in all its shades and integrating green nature and plants as part of the design in all rooms of the house, including the kitchen. The fashionable shade of bottle green also reaches the kitchen, which is entirely inspired. Avivi Kitchens, Green Kitchen, Designer: Michal Eizenberg (credit: PR)

"The use of natural materials and the integration of green in the home, especially in the kitchen, conveys both richness and simplicity," says Shlomi Cohen, the chief designer at Avivi Kitchens. "The smooth surfaces and kitchen cabinets are replaced by the trend of returning to nature, with surfaces made of powerful and exotic-looking natural materials, such as impressive butcher block surfaces that give a natural feel. Dedicated corners in the kitchen for placing plants of various sizes add interest, a kind of 'green lung' inside the home, which aligns with a broader trend of our attempt to adopt a more socially and environmentally conscious lifestyle. The deep and optimistic green shade, which is very fashionable this year, takes a place of honor in the kitchen, and we can see it in cabinet coverings. The dark green shade, bottle green, provides a luxurious, harmonious, and unique atmosphere to the kitchen in general."